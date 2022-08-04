Things turn sour at the Eisteddfod as council snubs local milk for imported oat drink
The Farmer’s Union of Wales (FAW) is demanding to know why Ceredigion County Council is using an imported oat milk in smoothies at their Eisteddfod stall, rather than local cow’s milk.
The farming union has called on the leader of the council to explain the reasoning behind the move after members of the public raised concerns about the lack of choice of cow’s milk on the council stand yesterday.
Pointing out that this year’s Eisteddfod was held on dairy farmland, the FUW demanded an explanation for the questionable choice to use the French oat drink instead of local milk.
Ceredigion County Council claimed that the decision to use the oat drink rather than cow’s milk was based on concerns about keeping milk at the correct temperature, but President of the Farmers’ Union of Wales, Glyn Roberts said that there were big questions to be answered about this excuse.
Anger
Mr Roberts said: “The Welsh Farmers’ Union – like tens of other organizations – has regularly given out real milk on stands at shows and events for decades – even at the Royal Show a few weeks ago when the temperature was higher than ever.
“There is nothing out of the ordinary about the weather and the temperature this week, and the question still stands as to why Ceredigion County Council has decided to promote an oat drink that has been imported from France rather than a local drink of the highest standard.
“Ceredigion is one of the most famous counties in Wales for real milk production and the industry makes a huge contribution to the county’s economy and culture.
“The field and competitions of the Eisteddfod are full of people and children who come from dairy farms, as well as people who work in the industry and there is a sense of anger and disappointment about choosing a French oat drink instead of milk obviously local.”
Crachach decision makers at Eisteddfod show no loyalty to local producers. Shipping in a fancy faddish drink shows no awareness of food miles as an underlying factor even if they were out to cater for those with a dairy allergy. Surely a non dairy “milk” could be sourced from within Wales or adjacent parts of England.
Dim pwintiau am ymdrech uffernol o ddiffygiol.
Oat milk SHOUD be sourcable in Cymru. The process is simple:-
It’s that simple. Even Brexiteer anti-French farmers should be able to understand that.
Also it’s not a “faddy” drink. It’s been around a few decades now and is increasing in popularity. When they start selling it for a fair price instead of applying a Hipster tax, cows milk will struggle more
Hipster tax ? More like retailers profiteering. Nothing new there. With a bit of effort by those procurement professionals there are most likely a few home based traders who could have been invited to tender competitively for the supply of oat and other drinks. I favour the nut based but will have to check in future whether our retailers source in Wales, the UK or even further afield. This food miles thing is becoming a real issue and can be mitigated by more imaginative agrifood venturing here in Wales.
Iesu Grist! It’s simple!
Vegans. Lactose allergies. Coeliacs disease. It tastes nice, keeps well, fewer health risks and people like it.
And it is in no way inferior to milk even “local superior milk”.
The dig that it is also FRENCH Oat milk, tells me everything I need to know about those farmers.
Shut your whining Brexiteers. Stop complaining that nobody is giving you a leg up selling your old fashioned product, and grow oats.
‘And it is in no way inferior to milk even “local superior milk”.’
As long as you don’t use milkiness as a measure of the two products I suppose!
Following Brexit, which farmers voted for, and the trade deals with Aus/NZ, farmers will have to get used to produce from abroad replacing what they now sell, due to price.
Sad to see culture war mindsets seep into Welsh public debates.
Two things: There should have been a choice between real Milk and a Non Dairy product. Both should have been Welsh if humanly possible, or a ‘UK’ product if not.