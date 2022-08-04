Things turn sour at the Eisteddfod as council snubs local milk for imported oat drink

The Farmer’s Union of Wales (FAW) is demanding to know why Ceredigion County Council is using an imported oat milk in smoothies at their Eisteddfod stall, rather than local cow’s milk.

The farming union has called on the leader of the council to explain the reasoning behind the move after members of the public raised concerns about the lack of choice of cow’s milk on the council stand yesterday.

Pointing out that this year’s Eisteddfod was held on dairy farmland, the FUW demanded an explanation for the questionable choice to use the French oat drink instead of local milk.

Ceredigion County Council claimed that the decision to use the oat drink rather than cow’s milk was based on concerns about keeping milk at the correct temperature, but President of the Farmers’ Union of Wales, Glyn Roberts said that there were big questions to be answered about this excuse.

Anger

Mr Roberts said: “The Welsh Farmers’ Union – like tens of other organizations – has regularly given out real milk on stands at shows and events for decades – even at the Royal Show a few weeks ago when the temperature was higher than ever.

“There is nothing out of the ordinary about the weather and the temperature this week, and the question still stands as to why Ceredigion County Council has decided to promote an oat drink that has been imported from France rather than a local drink of the highest standard.

“Ceredigion is one of the most famous counties in Wales for real milk production and the industry makes a huge contribution to the county’s economy and culture.

“The field and competitions of the Eisteddfod are full of people and children who come from dairy farms, as well as people who work in the industry and there is a sense of anger and disappointment about choosing a French oat drink instead of milk obviously local.”

