Intention to build third bridge over Menai by 2030 set out by Welsh Government

A third bridge over the Menai has a “high probability” of being built, with 2030 set as a target date for opening and with a cost of £400m.

The intention is set out in a Welsh Government document published on Monday, and comes as the A5 Menai Suspension Bridge remains closed to all traffic.

The bridge was closed with immediate effect on 21 October by the Welsh Government, in the interest of public safety, after serious risks were identified by structural engineers.

It leaves the island with only one entry point across the Britannia Bridge, creating heavy traffic in the morning and evenings and raising concerns that the island could be cut off from the mainland altogether in high winds.

Ynys Mon Senedd Member Rhun ap Iorwerth drew attention to the intention to start on the building work by 2027 and finish by 2030, set out in a Welsh Government document.

“It’s good to see the 3rd Menai crossing in Welsh Government’s Project Pipeline,” he said. “It’s described as having ‘high probability of being delivered’. We’ll keep pushing to make it 100%.”

Plans for a third crossing were laid out in 2018 with a bridge just east of the present Britannia Bridge on the A55 the favoured option.

The Institution of Civil Engineers in Wales has called for a third crossing to be built without delay.

Keith Jones, director of the Institution of Civil Engineers in Wales, said: “As a nation we must continue investment in infrastructure because clearly there is a lack of resilience in the transport network in North Wales.

“There is a proven link between the condition of the infrastructure of a country (Wales) and its economy. For every pound invested in infrastructure, it generates £2.85 of benefits to the economy.”

