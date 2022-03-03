‘This content does not apply to Wales’: UK Government roll out series of advertorials with no-Wales disclaimer

The UK Government has stuck devolution disclaimers on a series of advertorials on the Telegraph newspaper’s website.

The words ‘this content does not apply to Wales’ appears in capital letters above the headlines for the articles.

A total of five articles about learning to live with Covid have been published on the website and all of them carry the prominent disclaimer at the top of the articles.

The Welsh Government is the only one that has not announced a date for the ending of Covid restrictions, with an announcement expected tomorrow.

First Minister Mark Drakeford’s Government has clashed with the UK Government on its approach after England scrapped all remaining Covid restrictions, particularly the end of self-isolation measures and free testing.

Face coverings are no longer legally required in school classrooms, cinemas or museums in Wales from Monday, with a further easing expected to be announced tomorrow.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the remaining Covid measures are “proportionate to the public health situation and the risk of coronavirus”.

He added: “Thanks to everyone’s hard work and all their sacrifices, cases of coronavirus are falling across Wales.

“Now is the right time to relax the general requirement to wear a face covering in many indoor public places.”

He said mask requirements would remain in some “widely used and essential sectors” for at least the next few weeks.

“This is part of our cautious and careful response to the pandemic. We will continue to consider the latest scientific and medical evidence to inform our approach,” he said.

“Later this week I will be setting our longer-term plans to manage the pandemic, as we carry out the regular three-week review of the regulations.”

