‘This is why I voted for Sunak’ says Welsh Conservative asked to defend Truss economic plans

A Welsh Conservative Senedd Member has said that “this is why I voted for Rishi Sunak” when asked to defend Liz Truss’ economic plans.

Sam Kurtz however said that it was “completely unfair” for the First Minister to claim that the UK Government’s mini-budget had “kicked” ordinary people.

The member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire said that Liz Truss should “hold firm” with her fiscal plans, but the UK Government needs to be “clear with people” about what it will entail.

“What Mark Drakeford said about the mini-budget kicking ordinary people was completely unfair,” he said in an interview with S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le.

“If we look at the package that has come out to help people with electricity bills over the winter, it’s massive,” he said. “That is going to help families across Wales and across the UK.

“Things are happening all over the world at the moment. If we look at what is happening with the Euro, what is happening in Japan. The problem is that the dollar at the moment is very strong.

“The Prime Minister has a new economic strategy. At the moment we’re going to borrow the money over the next few years.

“This is why I voted for Rishi Sunak – because his economic strategy is something I felt more comfortable with. But this is what the Prime Minister thinks – and this is how the UK’s political strategy could develop in the future.

“If we hold firm, as she is saying, as the UK Government is saying, things could improve in the future. And I hope she’s correct in that.”

‘Clear with people’

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with the head of the Office of Budget Responsibility today, in the latest effort by the pair to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control.

Sam Kurtz called on the Fiscal Responsibility Office to publish its statement on the economy earlier than 23 November in order to clear up any uncertainty in the markets about what the budget would entail.

Now they “should bring [the report] forward,” he said.

.@SKurtzCWSP yn dweud y dylai Llywodraeth San Steffan ddod ag asesiad y Swyddfa Cyfrifoldeb Cyllidol ymlaen. #ybydyneile | @S4C pic.twitter.com/HJtKBHRi8U — Y Byd yn ei Le (@ybydyneileS4C) September 29, 2022

“Before November now I believe they must be more clear with the information,” Sam Kurtz said. “This is what is going to happen over the next few weeks, months and this is where we must come to in the future.”

“If they are clear with people, this is what we want to reach towards, I believe people will agree, this is the way to go.”

