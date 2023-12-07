Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

This is why the sky turned pink and purple across Wales

07 Dec 2023 2 minute read
Pink and purple skies over Cardiff (Credit: Owen Thomas / Mike Hughes)

Social media has been inundated with people taking pictures of the sunset in Wales on Thursday evening.

This luminous light show of iridescent pinks and purples provided quite the sight in the skies above.

Some on socials reckoned it was because Doctor Who was filming locally, others with much more vivid imaginations believed it was an imminent alien invasion. However, the truth is much more straightforward.

It may not be an everyday occurrence but pink and purple skies at sunset are perfectly normal if a little rare.

Sarah Keith-Lucas from BBC Weather explained: “Dust, pollution, water droplets, and cloud formations”can influence the colours of the sky.

“In addition to these influences, wavelengths play a large part in what colours we see in the sky.

“Occasionally, pink and purple will appear partially due to the optical illusion of the pink wavelengths lighting up the base of the cloud, and these pink clouds superimposed on a dark blue sky. The combination of pink and dark blue can make the sky appear a deep purple.”

So there we are, while the skies made for a startling sight this evening meteorology has the answer.

As you were.

Pics from the Merthyr Matters Facebook group
Pics from The Rhondda Facebook group

The meteorological explantation

trefor owen
trefor owen
44 minutes ago

Ermmm across Wales?? Cardiff is not ‘all of Wales’

0
Reply
Peter Cuthbert
Peter Cuthbert
13 minutes ago
Reply to  trefor owen

Too true. We did not get the same effect up in Ceredigion, but we have had some very nice colours in the mornings when the cloud is broken.

0
Reply

