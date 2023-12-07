This is why the sky turned pink and purple across Wales

Social media has been inundated with people taking pictures of the sunset in Wales on Thursday evening.

This luminous light show of iridescent pinks and purples provided quite the sight in the skies above.

Some on socials reckoned it was because Doctor Who was filming locally, others with much more vivid imaginations believed it was an imminent alien invasion. However, the truth is much more straightforward.

It may not be an everyday occurrence but pink and purple skies at sunset are perfectly normal if a little rare.

Sarah Keith-Lucas from BBC Weather explained: “Dust, pollution, water droplets, and cloud formations”can influence the colours of the sky.

“In addition to these influences, wavelengths play a large part in what colours we see in the sky.

“Occasionally, pink and purple will appear partially due to the optical illusion of the pink wavelengths lighting up the base of the cloud, and these pink clouds superimposed on a dark blue sky. The combination of pink and dark blue can make the sky appear a deep purple.”

So there we are, while the skies made for a startling sight this evening meteorology has the answer.

As you were.

The sky is pink over Cardiff! pic.twitter.com/0QluHgv72r — Mike Hughes (@MikeHughes_) December 7, 2023

Sky over Merthyr Tydfil looking very weird this evening with thick pink and orange misty clouds. What’s this all about @DerekTheWeather ? pic.twitter.com/WIc0lktuwF — Emily Price (@EPriceJourno) December 7, 2023

Purple sky in Cardiff Weird pic.twitter.com/tV3YRtXYXU — schwitzy (@schwitzyoo) December 7, 2023

