Thousands attending weekend’s independence march in Cardiff urged to plan ahead due to train strikes
Thousands of people planning to attend an independence march in Cardiff this weekend are being urged to plan ahead due to rail strikes.
The majority of Transport for Wales services across Wales and Borders network will be suspended this Saturday, 1 October due to the ongoing national industrial action.
The next March for Independence will be held at the same time and all those who support an independent Wales are encouraged to meet from 10.30am at Windsor Place in Cardiff.
“Supporters are urged to plan ahead with industrial action likely to affect Transport for Wales train services throughout the day,” the march organisers All Under One Banner Cymru said.
Transport for Wales is not involved in this industrial action, but as a result of the dispute between unions and Network Rail, they will be unable to operate a number of rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.
The only services operating will be on the Core Valley Lines in South Wales and a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 07:30 and 18:30.
Train services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 07:30 and 18:30.
‘Big turnout’
The independence march itself will start at 12pm and will travel along Queen Street, St John Street, Working Street, The Hayes, Mill Lane, St Mary’s Street, High St, and Duke Street before returning to Windsor Place via Queen Street.
Following the march a rally will be held – also in Windsor Place – with speeches and performances by House of the Dragon actor Julian Lewis Jones, actress and novelist Ffion Dafis, former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Wigley, singer Eädyth Crawford and Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey.
Harriet Protheroe-Soltani on behalf of the organisers AUOBCymru said: “We’re very excited to be hosting the latest march for independence in Cardiff on October 1st.
“Given the recent UK Government’s tax cuts for the rich and continual erosion of workers’ rights, it’s important – now more than ever – that people come along and demonstrate that we do not trust Westminster to look after the interests of Wales.
“We’re expecting a big turnout in Cardiff with buses organised from throughout Wales. See you on the streets!”
Also speaking at the rally will be Gwern Gwynfil, the new CEO of YesCymru who have jointly organised the march.
“Having just been appointed as YesCymru’s first CEO I’m looking forward to a loud and joyful celebration where we can all raise our voices together for independence in Cardiff this Saturday,” he said.
“It is very clear that Westminster will never, can never, put the priorities of Wales first. The only solution for us is to take our own path through independence.”
As well as the march and rally, several fringe events have been organised for the weekend, and an independence gig will be held at the Globe in Cardiff on Saturday night.
Full details of the main and fringe events, as well as information on travel and parking, are available here.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Yo haven’t noted that there is also the Enough Is Enough event pencilled in on the same day
Combine the two?
That might add up to “Too much is Too much” for the sensitive souls on Tory benches at Y Senedd and the Commons!
Actually here is a golden opportunity for the Annibyniaeth movement to align with and engage with a wider audience.
The cost of living crisis affects all of us, people in Wales more so than in richer parts of the UK.
It would be foolish to dismiss it as ‘a principally English movement’, even if it is. This is not really the way to win friends and influence people.
Sounds as if making it a full weekend, arriving on Friday and returning home on Monday would be a good idea.
Some details of the Enough is Enough rally on 1st October are to be found here: https://wesayenough.co.uk/oct1/
There is more of a write up of the whole campaign here:
https://bright-green.org/2022/09/18/enough-is-enough-calls-protests-in-13-cities-on-october-1/
Too bad that I’m too old to come and join the fun.
From the bright-green.org website –
At the end of August, Enough is Enough called its first national day of action – set to take place on October 1.
.
Seeing that the YesCymru website on July 4th draws attention to to their march in Caerdydd on October 1st is Enough is Enough just another principally English movement who perhaps couldn’t be bothered to find out what was already being planned in Caerdydd, Cymru for October 1st or didn’t think it mattered to have their event on the same day and time anyway.
can’t be bothered may sum them up which is a shame because the issue at the heart of their campaign is very immediate and needs tackling a.s.a.p. However that does not rule out a certain ignorance, even arrogance, on the part of local organisers. People need to learn that a measure of cohesion and collaboration brings loads of benefits unless of course hobnobbing with nationalists is beneath their dignity!
I’ll be there and marching.
Fi hefyd. Me too.
So will I, with good woman
I would love to go, but the train from Llandudno to Cardiff is £99 return!
I did go to the march in Wrecsam though.
Have you checked whether there are any buses running in or near your area?
I know there is one running from Denbigh and another from Bangor, if you can get to there?
Go to the shop section of the YesCymru website for more details.
If we don’t fight for our rights as a Welsh people no one else will. We must send a message to Whitehall that the exploitation of Wales is over. We are in control of our own destiny not you. UK Labour continually fails Wales. The English Tories want to abolish our Senedd and erase Welsh history language & culture. Less said about the hypocritical Liberal Democrats. Which leaves only Plaid Cymru to fight for Wales interests. & independence both in Cardiff & London. It’s said the support for the SNP & Scottish Nationalism grew after the Tories used Scotland as… Read more »
We must also send a message to the rest of Wales.