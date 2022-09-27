Thousands attending weekend’s independence march in Cardiff urged to plan ahead due to train strikes

Thousands of people planning to attend an independence march in Cardiff this weekend are being urged to plan ahead due to rail strikes.

The majority of Transport for Wales services across Wales and Borders network will be suspended this Saturday, 1 October due to the ongoing national industrial action.

The next March for Independence will be held at the same time and all those who support an independent Wales are encouraged to meet from 10.30am at Windsor Place in Cardiff.

“Supporters are urged to plan ahead with industrial action likely to affect Transport for Wales train services throughout the day,” the march organisers All Under One Banner Cymru said.

Transport for Wales is not involved in this industrial action, but as a result of the dispute between unions and Network Rail, they will be unable to operate a number of rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The only services operating will be on the Core Valley Lines in South Wales and a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 07:30 and 18:30.

Train services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 07:30 and 18:30.

‘Big turnout’

The independence march itself will start at 12pm and will travel along Queen Street, St John Street, Working Street, The Hayes, Mill Lane, St Mary’s Street, High St, and Duke Street before returning to Windsor Place via Queen Street.

Following the march a rally will be held – also in Windsor Place – with speeches and performances by House of the Dragon actor Julian Lewis Jones, actress and novelist Ffion Dafis, former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Wigley, singer Eädyth Crawford and Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey.

Harriet Protheroe-Soltani on behalf of the organisers AUOBCymru said: “We’re very excited to be hosting the latest march for independence in Cardiff on October 1st.

“Given the recent UK Government’s tax cuts for the rich and continual erosion of workers’ rights, it’s important – now more than ever – that people come along and demonstrate that we do not trust Westminster to look after the interests of Wales.

“We’re expecting a big turnout in Cardiff with buses organised from throughout Wales. See you on the streets!”

Also speaking at the rally will be Gwern Gwynfil, the new CEO of YesCymru who have jointly organised the march.

“Having just been appointed as YesCymru’s first CEO I’m looking forward to a loud and joyful celebration where we can all raise our voices together for independence in Cardiff this Saturday,” he said.

“It is very clear that Westminster will never, can never, put the priorities of Wales first. The only solution for us is to take our own path through independence.”

As well as the march and rally, several fringe events have been organised for the weekend, and an independence gig will be held at the Globe in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Full details of the main and fringe events, as well as information on travel and parking, are available here.

