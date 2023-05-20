Thousands expected in Swansea for the first March for Independence of 2023

Thousands are expected to flock to Swansea today for the first March for Welsh Independence of 2023, organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru.

Amongst those addressing the crowds following the march will be Liz Saville-Roberts MP, Plaid Cymru’s Leader at Westminster, award-winning author Mike Parker, and Scottish campaigner Robin McAlpine, founder of Common Weal.

The day will start with the ‘Indy Market’ and free Welsh Cakes at the Waterfront with the march itself starting at 1pm on May 20th at Wind Street, Swansea and ending at the National Waterfront Museum Green, where the rally will be held.

There will be a large stage and screens for speakers and music. Fringe events are also scheduled over the weekend.

Injustices

Liz Saville-Roberts MP said: “We’ll be marching against the injustices we face as a nation – on rail funding, water, and the attacks on peaceful protest. But more than that, we’ll be outlining our vision of a better, richer, fairer country.”

“We’ll be marching and protesting loudly – in defiance of Westminster’s attacks on the right to protest – carrying on a proud Welsh tradition; not just of standing tall against injustice, but rising above it to create something better.

“This week’s poll* reflects a growing confidence that we all feel in the air in Wales. It’s time for Westminster to listen.”

UK (Wales), Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll: Should Wales be an independent country? Yes: 36% (+3)

No: 64% (-3) +/- vs. 15-17 April 2023 Fieldwork: 14-15 May 2023

UK (Wales), Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll: Should Wales be an independent country? Yes: 36% (+3)

No: 64% (-3) +/- vs. 15-17 April 2023 Fieldwork: 14-15 May 2023

Sample size: 1,058

(*Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for Europe Elects. “Should Wales be an independent country?” Yes: 36%. +3%. No: 64%. Fieldwork: 14-15 May 2023. Sample size: 1,058.)

Welsh values

Mike Parker said: “The campaign for independence is about real substance. And it is urgent… The world needs Welsh values – strong community, kindness, sustainability – and it needs them on the widest possible stage.

“It’s as simple as that. No amount of tinkering around the edges of the current settlement will give Wales its real voice. The UK has shown time and time again that it cannot and will not reform itself.”

Robin McAlpine said: “Every time I come down to Wales and spend time in the independence movement I leave with a spring in my step. There is a real energy around the independence movement, and it is exciting to watch from Scotland.

“I’ve been looking forward to joining you all in Swansea and to share all our hopes from Scotland that you can keep your momentum going and build even further.”

The complete information including the Route Map, Rally, Speakers, Indy Market and Fringe Events is available here.

