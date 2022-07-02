Thousands join march for Welsh Independence in Wrexham

The first march for Welsh independence in two years has attracted thousands of people to Wrexham this afternoon.

Official estimates are that 8,000 people took part in the march, part of a full weekend of activities organised by AUOBCymru in partnership with IndyFest Wrexham and YesCymru.

Following the march there was a rally with speakers and music, including Welsh legend Dafydd Iwan, and comedian and broadcaster Tudur Owen and a recorded video message from Mary Lou McDonald, President of Sinn Féin.

Dafydd Iwan made a plea for unity within the independence movement following the march, and also praised the Football Association of Wales, describing it as “one of the most important national institutions we have”

“A new spirit is spreading throughout Wales, and the feeling is growing that we can do better for the people of Wales if we do it ourselves,” he said.

“That is the true meaning of Independence, not a separation, but joining all the other nations who govern themselves. Wales is beginning to believe in itself, and nothing can hold back a nation which has self-belief.”

“We must resist that old temptation to argue among ourselves. We must march together to create a free Wales”

Broadcaster and Comedian Tudur Owen was one of the speakers calling for an independent Wales at Wrexham’s civic centre.

He said: “The case for independence has been made. We now need the consent of the people of Wales and that is our next challenge.”

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and the party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts also took part in the march.

Earlier today, Mr Price said that Wales had a choice either to “stand by while nations like Scotland leave this sinking ship” or to “take our future into our own hands”.

He also called on other political parties in Wales to join in the independence movement, saying that it is time to take the initiative as the UK fractures.

Common spirit

Addressing the marchers, the President of Sinn Féin said “With your nation we share a common spirit and a common experience.

Three years ago, at the Plaid Cymru conference, I spoke of the need for us to build a pan-Celtic anti-Tory political alliance and network and the need for this is even more stark today.

“We need to be allies, not only in our words also in our actions.

“Two nations for economic justice, and social equality hardwired into everything that we say and do.”

“Trust that you will always have friends here in Ireland. Above all. I wish you a future that matches the hopes and aspirations of the Welsh people.”

Saturday’s march was the fourth in a series of Marches for Independence, and the first since the easing of Covid restrictions.

The previous three marches were held in 2019 in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Merthyr. A march previously set to tale place in Wrexham in 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Local resident and one of the organisers of the March for Independence, Kieran Thomas, said: “We were so disappointed when Covid put paid to our plans 2 year ago, but we are over the moon that people believe so strongly in the cause that they have traveled from all over Wales to get here today.

“People want a better Wales and can see that the dysfunctional British state is not going to provide it. This march has been a big economic boost for Wrexham and months of hard work has paid off.”

The next March for Independence will be held in Cardiff on 1 October.

