Thousands of affordable homes needed in the Vale over the coming years

The two main ways that housing is delivered in Vale of Glamorgan is through Welsh Government funding and requirements placed on house builders when they are given planning permission for new developments.

Vale of Glamorgan Council saw its social housing grant allocation from the Welsh Government double to just under £10m last year and because of delays to building projects elsewhere in Wales, the local authority also benefited from an additional £7m in 2023/24.

However, demand is still outstripping supply.

Mr Ingram said: “Clearly, there isn’t enough land, there isn’t enough development to actually deliver that scale of building, to deliver 1,000 affordable homes per year over the next five years.

“It does however give us an indication in terms of our policy making in terms of what priority we should be affording to affordable housing in either our planning policies or our local housing strategy… and the council’s own housebuilding programmes and plans.”

The council has put together a prospectus to set out which areas should be prioratised for council housing and what type of homes it should build there.

Data in the council’s report on housing need also shows that in Barry, the gaps for two bedroom council homes (61) and four bedroom council homes (15) is the biggest anywhere else in the Vale.

The total gaps for those categories across the Vale are 133 and 27 respectively.

The greatest need for three bedroom council homes is in Penarth/Llandough, where the gap is 14.

The total gap for three bedroom council homes across the Vale is 23.

Penarth/Llandough has the second biggest gaps for one bedroom homes (50), two bedroom homes (31) and four bedroom homes (5).

Gaps in housing for each category don’t go beyond 35 in any of the other areas in the Vale.

In some areas, the supply of housing outstrips demand.

Data in the council’s report shows that in St Athan there is a supply of 11 three bed council homes and a need for three.

Also in St Athan, there is a supply of 16 two bed council homes and a need for 10.