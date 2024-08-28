Thousands of extra affordable homes needed to meet housing target

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

More than 1,100 extra affordable homes are needed each year until 2028 in Rhondda Cynon Taf to meet the need for housing.

Figures in the local housing market assessment for 2023-28 show a total “gross” housing need of 1,119 additional affordable housing units per year, made up of 290 intermediate units (of which 229 need to be low-cost home ownership) and 829 social rented units.

Gross total housing need is the amount of affordable units needed if no additional affordable homes are developed and no re-lets are available.

If this number of homes is delivered in the five-year period, it would result in the council reaching a “zero unmet need” for people on the common housing register waiting list and those registered on the council’s Homestep mailing list.

The assessment also shows that, following on from the initial five-year period, a further 195 units per year would be required over the next 10 years, so the total housing need over a 15-year period is 7,545 units.

Net housing needs

The assessment identifies the total “net” housing need is 334 additional affordable housing units per year, including 286 intermediate units (of which 73 need to be low-cost home ownership) and 48 social rented units.

Net total housing need takes into account re-lets of current engaged stock and planned supply through planning agreements and grant funded developments such as the rollout of the council’s social housing grant programme.

The assessment says for affordable housing, overall, the gross need for one-bedroom properties is higher than all other properties, with 409 units required per year.

The assessment also shows the four highest gross need areas for affordable housing are central Taf, greater Aberdare, greater Pontypridd and south west Taf.

It also reveals clear differences in the housing market across the county borough, with demand in Taf being relatively higher than across the rest of the area.

Affordability

It shows price to income ratios are far greater across Taf, meaning affordability is more of a significant issue and that while other areas of the county borough have a lower demand, there is evidence of housing market “hotspots” in these areas.

The assessment said while more affordable housing was delivered in RCT in the last assessment period than in any other, the overall affordable housing need has still increased, albeit slightly.

A council report says amendments have been made to the assessment following feedback from the Welsh Government as part of its new verification process with a revised one to be resubmitted for approval.

The report said the Welsh Government had advised the council the assessment needs to reference the “gross” affordable housing need and not just the “net” need.

The assessment is done so the council can understand and investigate the nature and make up of current and future housing needs across the area and it provides evidence to support future planning.

The report said: “This headline data should not be considered an annual delivery target or even the solution to the affordability issues within the county borough.

“It instead indicates the level of housing need within RCT, which the council

will seek to address through a range of market interventions as far as practically possible.

“The housing need identified within the assessment is best viewed at housing market area level to ensure the needs of different types of housing in different markets are fully understood.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

