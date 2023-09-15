Thousands of jobs at risk as Port Talbot steelworks is set for £500m of state aid

The UK Government will pump up to £500 million into Port Talbot steelworks as part of plans to produce “greener” steel – but as many as 3,000 workers are set to lose their jobs.

Tata, the Indian conglomerate owner of the steelworks, the biggest in the UK, will use the funding to help switch the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions which can run on zero-carbon electricity.

The firm, which employs around 8,000 people across the UK, will also invest about £750 million in the project.

But the company said on Friday the plans will lead to consultations over a “deep potential restructuring”.

In a separate statement, the department for business and trade said the deal will only safeguard around 5,000 jobs out of Tata’s total workforce.

Disgrace

Union leaders have expressed their anger at being shut out of talks between Tata and the Government and described the deal as a “disgrace”.

The £1.25 billion furnaces are expected to be up and running within three years of getting regulatory and planning approvals.

Tata said last year its UK operations were under threat unless it secured Government funding to help it move to less carbon-intensive electric arc furnaces.

The deal also comes two months after parent firm Tata Group confirmed plans to build a £4 billion battery factory in the UK after also getting subsidies from the UK Government.

On Friday, Tata said the fresh plans lay out a future for sustainable steel-making in the area.

Tata Steel’s chief executive and managing director, TV Narendran, said: “We will undertake a meaningful consultation with the unions on the proposed transition pathway in the context of future risk and opportunities for Tata Steel UK.

“With the support of the UK Government and dedicated efforts of the employees of Tata Steel UK along with all stakeholders, we will work to transform Tata Steel UK into a green, modern, future-ready business.”

UK ministers said replacing the existing coal-powered blast furnaces at the Port Talbot site will “reduce the UK’s entire carbon emissions by around 1.5%”.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “The UK Government is backing our steel sector and this proposal will secure a sustainable future for Welsh steel and is expected to save thousands of jobs in the long term.

“This is an historic package of support from the UK Government and will not only protect skilled jobs in Wales but also grow the UK economy, boost growth and help ensure a successful UK steel industry.”

But union bosses and rival politicians heavily criticised the announcement.

Short-sighted

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “These plans are disgraceful, short-sighted and lack ambition.

“Unite will be fighting tooth and nail not only to save these jobs but to create more jobs in steel.”

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, said: “The jobs of thousands of steelworkers are now at risk. The cost to local people and the wider Port Talbot community will be immense.

“Once again, we have the spectacle of leaders talking up the fantasy land of a ‘just transition’ while the bitter reality for workers is them getting the sack.”

Plaid Cymru members for South Wales West, Luke Fletcher and Sioned Williams, said: “The potential job losses at Tata’s Port Talbot plant will have a devastating impact not only on the people of Port Talbot and its neighbouring communities but on the local and national economy.

“Our solidarity is with the workers at this time and we stand ready to support those who need it.”

Anxious

Downing Street acknowledged it had been an “anxious time” for employees and their families but insisted the changes were necessary.

“We recognise this will have been an anxious time for employees and their families while this work to find the right way forward has taken place,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“Simply maintaining blast furnace production, ie the status quo, was not an option with the steel industry needing a sustainable future using more modern technology and practices.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have worked closely with Tata for many years to safeguard the long-term future of steel production in Wales and have urged the UK Government to provide the investment needed to support the move to greener methods of steel production.

“This is a very worrying time for the whole community and it is essential Tata now has a meaningful consultation with employees and their trade unions about these proposals.

“While today’s announcement contains significant investment for the longer term, it is inevitable that Tata employees, and their families, are focused on the impact it will have on jobs in Port Talbot and Tata’s downstream facilities.

“We now need to consider the announcement and proposed timeline in detail.

“Meanwhile, we will continue to work closely with the trade unions and the company, and do everything we can to minimise job losses.”

