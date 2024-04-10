Thousands of missing voters urged to register before deadline
With only one week left to register to vote for the Police and Crime Commissioner elections in Wales, thousands of missing voters are being urged to register before the deadline.
Around 2.5 million people are estimated to be eligible to vote at this election.
Yet as many as 400,000 people in Wales are either incorrectly registered or missing from the register entirely.
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters the deadline to register is midnight on Tuesday 16 April.
Voters will also need to show photographic ID to vote at the polling station.
A list of accepted forms of ID is available here and free voter ID is available to those that do not have an accepted form of photo ID.
Voting
Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission, Wales said: “Only people registered to vote can have their say at the PCC elections on issues important to their police force area. It only takes five minutes.
“It’s also crucial that voters remember to bring their photo ID to polling stations. Anyone that does not have an accepted form can apply for a free voter ID until 24 April.”
It takes just five minutes to register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.
To be eligible to vote at the PCC elections you must be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen living in Wales, aged 18 or over.
Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register to vote again.
Register for this and the general election as required and
GET YOUR RECOGNISED ID SORTED OR NO VOTE!!!! Or postal vote. Don’t let the Tory Party suppress this.
Come on press highlight this voter supression.
Nobody actually votes in these PCC elections anyway, do they? Or know what a PCC does, or how voting for a different party will impact local policing?
On the other hand, it is a handy opportunity to wheel up without photo ID and make some sort of token protest.