Thousands of native trees to be planted as part of innovative project

An innovative new project has been launched which will see thousands of native broadleaf trees grown annually.

The project, led by Anglesey County Council’s AONB team, will see approximately 10,000 native broadleaf trees grown at Gerddi Haulfre in Llangoed every year.

The project will support the local authority’s commitment to increase woodland planting, an objective set out in the new AONB Management Plan 2023-2028.

Sustainable Farming Scheme

It will also provide a steady supply of trees for the new Sustainable Farming Scheme introduced by the Welsh Government. A scheme that outlines a requirement to plant a percentage of trees on farmland.

Anglesey’s Planning, Public Protection and Climate Change Portfolio Holder, Cllr Nicola Roberts, said, “This is a fantastic project and one that will directly support our aim to achieve net zero status by 2030 and the climate change pledges outlined in the Council Plan.”

She added, “Over time, these trees will make a positive contribution to the environment by removing carbon from the atmosphere.”

Working alongside local, regional, and national partners, the Council continues with its commitment to reduce carbon emissions from its land and assets, in accordance with pledges made in the Council Plan 2023-28.

The project also supports the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) act by helping to improve the social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being of local residents.

Asset

Anglesey’s Leisure, Tourism and Maritime Portfolio Holder, Cllr Neville Evans said: “I believe that the tree nursery will prove to be a great asset to many community groups and education centres.

He added, “It will provide many with the opportunity to come together to work on a fantastic project which will help people to connect with nature facilitate mental and physical well-being.”

AONB Community Warden, Joseff Davies added, “The project will provide a significant number of trees for both Council and partner organisation projects over the coming years. Positive community involvement is essential to this project’s success.”

“Therefore, we are eager to get as many groups as possible involved in the project.”

If you want to find out more about the project, you can contact the team on [email protected].

