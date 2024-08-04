Thousands to enjoy Eisteddfod for free thanks to Welsh Government support

Around 15,000 locals from the Rhondda area will be able to experience the Eisteddfod for free this week.

The Welsh Government has committed £350,000 to a free admissions and food vouchers scheme to allow people from lower income households access to the celebration of Welsh language and culture.

The National Eisteddfod, held at Parc Ynysangharad in Pontypridd this, has not been held in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area since 1956.

Referring to the scheme, MS Eluned Morgan, Cabinet Secretary with responsibility for the Welsh language said: “The Welsh language belongs to us all, and the Eisteddfod is a great place to speak, hear and use our language.

“Many have been coming to the Eisteddfod for decades, others are coming for the first time, and that’s what makes the Eisteddfod so special.

“It’s great to hear of so many families benefitting from the scheme and enjoying and taking part in the Eisteddfod.”

After the money was provided by Welsh government, it was then distributed by the Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough council to eligible families.

Council Leader Andrew Morgan OBE said that the money from Welsh government was “generous” and meant the council could provide an opportunity some residents would not usually have.

“It was really important for us to make sure that as many of our residents as possible had the opportunity to visit the Eisteddfod.” said Andrew Morgan OBE.

The National Eisteddfod is an integral part of the cultural calendar in Wales, and being held somewhere different around Wales every year, should make it more of a collective celebration.

However, something can only really be collective if it’s accessible to all.

The response to the scheme has been broadly positive, local Head Teacher Craig Spanwick said: “The scheme has undoubtedly helped break down barriers and give local families access to our national festival.”

While Eisteddfod Chief Executive Betsan Moses said: “This scheme has made a huge difference to our work in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area.

