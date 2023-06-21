Thousands write to FM demanding Nature Positive Bill for Wales

Letters and messages from more than 2,000 members of the public and 350 organisations have been handed to the Welsh Government demanding urgent action for nature.

The event was led by a group of young people, including Youth Climate Ambassadors for Wales and was the culmination of months of campaigning by organisations who say urgent action is needed to establish an independent watchdog to speed up nature’s recovery.

During Great Big Green Week (10-18th June) Climate Cymru toured around Wales in an electric vehicle collecting hundreds of letters and messages from communities and young people which were handed in at the Senedd on Tuesday (June 20).

One message from Grace, a Year 7 pupil from Ysgol Dinas Brân, Llangollen said: “Nature means everything to me. It means life, being able to live happily, being able to not stress about our future, being safe on our own planet, being us, and who we are meant to be.”

It comes following a UN report which found that 1 million species are currently at risk.

BBC presenter, Iolo Williams, said: “It’s fantastic to see this upswell of support across Wales for the protection of nature.

“We all know how critical it is for our health and wellbeing, for the future of our children and grandchildren, and for the sheer wonder of it.

“Now, we need the Welsh Government to take the real action that this campaign is calling for. We need deeds, not just words.

“It’s important that politicians hear that we care about nature and how much of society wants to see nature thrive. I support Climate Cymru’s campaign to make that happen and I hope you, your business, or group can get behind it too.”

The letters, presented on a giant scroll and hundreds of leaves, demand urgent action for nature, including legally binding targets for nature’s recovery and restoration and an independent environmental watchdog.

Wales Youth Ambassador Liliana Snedden, who read the letter outside the Senedd, said: “I wanted to be involved today to tell the First Minister to listen to the hundreds of organisations and people in Wales who are demanding real action through the passing of this Bill.

“On behalf of the current and future youth of Wales, I plead with the First Minister and the Welsh Government to take action today so that we and nature can have the tomorrow we deserve.

“I’m here because I want my great grandchildren to know that the nation did everything we could to preserve our planet for their future.”

The Nature Positive campaigners believe this letter from organisations such RSPB Cymru, WWF Cymru, the Wildlife Trust Wales, community, faith groups, schools and individuals, to be the largest ever sent to the Welsh Government.

