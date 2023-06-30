Three arrested following Anglesey drugs warrants

Three people have been arrested following warrants that took place across Anglesey this week.

Officers conducted four simultaneous search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Wednesday (June 28th) in Llangefni, Bodedern and Valley.

The Anglesey Neighbourhood Policing Team were supported by colleagues from the Proactive Intercept Team and the Armed Policing Alliance and Dog Section.

A significant quantity of Class A drugs and associated paraphernalia were seized.

Vulnerable

Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, while a third person was arrested for possession of Class A drugs.

PC Ed Reynolds from the Anglesey Neighbourhood Policing team said: “The illegal dealing of controlled drugs adversely affects communities throughout north Wales, exploiting some of society’s most vulnerable people.

“We will not tolerate the illegal activities of those involved in controlled drug supply and will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause the public harm.”

Investigations continue.

