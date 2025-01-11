Three Cardiff friends launch vodka infused with electrolytes

Three friends from Cardiff have entered the challenging vodka market with an innovative range of premium vodkas infused with electrolytes.

Daniel Puttick and two friends made the bold decision to enter the saturated vodka market – and they’re shaking things up with a few innovative twists.

Finding a brand that stands out in an overcrowded market can be difficult. But that’s the challenge that spurred Cardiff businessman Daniel Puttick and two close friends to dive in.

Loyal Vodka was established in Wales in 2023 with a clear mission from the founders – to add innovation and personality into the high end vodka market.

Aiming high

Daniel shared: “Vodka holds a timeless appeal and has always been our drink of choice. But while the one end of the market is bursting with sweet, sugary, Instagrammable flavours and aesthetics, we felt the higher end of the market had become stale.”

“Where was the excitement, the innovation, the personality for the discerning vodka drinker?

“The more research we did, the more we failed to find a product that got us excited, so we thought ‘Why not do something ourselves?’

“That was the turning point. We decided to take the risk and go all in. Some called us crazy and told us it wouldn’t work, but we knew we were on to something.”

Innovation

It was last year that the friends’ risk paid off. Every bottle of the Welsh premium vodka uses only the finest natural ingredients, and undergoes multiple distillations to ensure a smooth and clean-taste.

The addition of electrolytes in its flavour blends also enhances each drink’s unique profile, while the brand’s commitment to zero additives, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, or colourings ensures the purity that sophisticated vodka lovers appreciate.

It’s a formula that has already seen the brand gain high profile recognition within the industry. After a successful soft launch, Loyal Vodka Original has already secured a Gold Medal in the Ultra-Premium category at the prestigious Vodka Masters 2024, placing it among the finest vodkas in the world.

Now available to the public, Loyal Vodka has launched with three core flavour infusions: Loyal Original (a gold medal winner in the Ultra-Premium category at The Vodka Masters 2024), Cherry & Vanilla and Pineapple & Raspberry

Loyal is also launching three new electrolyte-infused flavours in February 2025 – just in time for post-Dry January drinks, namely Bubblegum, Strawberry & Lime, and Lemon, Lime & Mint.

Daniel added: “We’re just friends who decided to turn a vision into reality so to have already gained this industry recognition has been incredible.”

“We’re evidence that anything is possible; you need to just jump straight in sometimes. And each bottle tells the story of friendship, shared vision, and the boldness to try something new.”

