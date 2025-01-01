Three-day snow warning issued for Wales

A three-day snow warning has been issued for almost all of Wales this weekend, as the Met Office warned rural communities could become cut off.

Schools could potentially be closed and there is a chance of power cuts and road closures as well as delays and cancellations to flights and trains, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning is in place from noon on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers the majority of Wales, all regions of England other than the South West, and parts of southern Scotland.

About 5cm of snow is expected widely across Wales, the Midlands and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales and the Pennines, the forecaster added.

Heavy rain

It comes as strong winds and heavy rain have been battering the UK, with the threat of flooding and disruption to New Year’s Day travel.

A yellow wind warning is in force until 3pm on Wednesday for Wales and the majority of England, as winds of up to 60mph are forecast, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.

Wales and the North West of England have seen heavy rain for much of the morning on Wednesday, which comes after the Met Office said some parts of the North West saw almost a month’s worth of rain within 48 hours.

Honister Pass in Cumbria saw nearly 6in (150mm) of rain, while Rochdale in Greater Manchester had 3in (77mm).

Flood warnings

More than 10 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, are in place for Wales, along with almost 40 flood alerts.

Charlotte Morgan, Nation Resources Wales’ Duty Tactical Manager, said: “Our teams will be doing all they can to reduce the risk for communities, but we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe. People should keep away from swollen rivers, and not drive or walk through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and can contain hidden hazards.

“Following the damage caused during Storm Darragh, safety is our top priority, and the danger from falling trees or branches remains significant.

“We are therefore asking people to avoid visiting our sites and we may close our car park and other facilities at short notice.”

