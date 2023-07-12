Three men arrested as part of child sexual exploitation investigation

Three men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by South Wales Police (SWP) in to child sexual exploitation.

Warrants were conducted at four addresses last week in the Porthcawl and Pyle areas, led by SWP’s exploitation team and supported by neighbourhood, organised crime and territorial support teams.

Men aged 24, 35 and 32 were arrested on suspicion of trafficking, sexual offences and drug offences, and a large quantity of cash and powder, was seized.

The substance is being forensically tested.

A number of mobile phones were also seized and are currently being examined by SWP’s Digital Forensics & Cyber Crime Unit.

The three men are currently on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

South Wales Police said: “We are committed to tackling CSE – bringing those responsible to justice and safeguarding victims.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

