Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Three men arrested as part of child sexual exploitation investigation

12 Jul 2023 1 minute read
The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation by South Wales Police 

Three men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by South Wales Police (SWP) in to child sexual exploitation.

Warrants were conducted at four addresses last week in the Porthcawl and Pyle areas, led by SWP’s exploitation team and supported by neighbourhood, organised crime and territorial support teams.

Men aged 24, 35 and 32 were arrested on suspicion of trafficking, sexual offences and drug offences, and a large quantity of cash and powder, was seized.

The substance is being forensically tested.

A number of mobile phones were also seized and are currently being examined by SWP’s Digital Forensics & Cyber Crime Unit.

The three men are currently on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

South Wales Police said: “We are committed to tackling CSE – bringing those responsible to justice and safeguarding victims.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.