Three men jailed for nearly 19 years for drugs offences

Three men jailed have been jailed for nearly 19 years for class A drug offences, following an investigation by Gwent Police’s serious organised crime team.

The organised crime group (OCG) from Newport were found to have supplied around £1m worth of cocaine over a five-month period.

Armani Brown, 26, Ahmed Hassan, 22, and Phillip Royal, 55, were sentenced after they all pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – cocaine.

Two of the defendants – Brown and Hassan – also admitted a second count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – crack cocaine.

Pill

In 2021, officers carried out several warrants across the Pill area of Newport and uncovered large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine, including just under four kilograms hidden in a rucksack.

A room in one property had been converted into a drugs “factory” to convert cocaine into crack cocaine, containing butane gas stoves and other chemicals needed for the process.

Sophisticated

PC Adam Griffiths, the officer in the case, said: “This was a lengthy investigation into an organised crime group who were using sophisticated methods to avoid coming to police attention.

“As part of our investigation, we found that this OCG was responsible for supplying 20 kilograms of cocaine – worth an estimated £1 million at wholesale prices but with a far higher street value – over a five-month period.

“Through analysis of mobile phones, the structure of the gang became clear and how they were operating.

“Brown appeared to be the ringleader, orchestrating Royal to travel from Newport to Southend – a round-trip of more than 350 miles – to collect the Cocaine before Hassan would then courier them across Newport.

“I am pleased with the prison sentence imposed, we hope this sends a clear message to those involved in drug supply, we will not stand for you profiting at the misery of others.

“We urge anyone who has any information or witnesses suspicious activity to contact us. We take all intelligence seriously and will investigate.”

