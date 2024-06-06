Three men sent to prison for attack on lone cyclist

Three men have been sent to prison for a total of 16 years after being convicted of a violent robbery which took place in February this year in central Cardiff.

At around 10pm on 16 February, a 63-year-old man was cycling along Tudor Road when he was set upon by three men who dragged him from his bike, assaulted him and stole his bicycle.

Subsequently, all three suspects were arrested and charged with robbery and assault offences.

Bravery

Detective Constable Craig Pearce from Fairwater CID said: I am pleased the matter has been brought to court and the offenders identified and sentenced to prison.

“The victim showed tremendous bravery in coming forward and in doing so has enabled us to keep the local community safe.

“Behaviour of this sort will not be tolerated. It will be investigated and those responsible brought before the Court to face justice.”

Joshua Kelly, 30, from Barry, Tyrone Spriggs, 31 from Cardiff and Rhys Geisheimer, 28, also from Barry, were all sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

Kelly received a 10-year prison sentence while Spriggs and Geisheimer were each been sent to prison for three years.

