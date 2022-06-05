Three of Wales’ mountain rescue teams busiest of all – ‘not a competition we wanted to win’

Three of Wales’ mountain rescue teams have been revealed as the busiest across Wales and England – which is “not a ‘competition’ we wanted to win,” they have said.

The statistics which cover the period between January and the end of March this year show the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team was called out the most times to 46 incidents.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation was just behind in second after attending 34 incidents, and the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in third place with 31 call-outs.

The top team in England for call-outs were the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team in the Lake District, also at 31. The figures were revealed in the spring edition of the Mountain Rescue Magazine.

In a post on Facebook, the North Wales Mountain Rescue Association said it was “not the sort of ‘competition’ you want to win”.

“But Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team and Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation were the two busiest teams in England and Wales, with 46 and 34 incidents each. This isn’t even the busy quarter!”

Overall teams in the north of Wales alone were called out 125 times, but the overall number was lower than the Lake District which had 152 call out incidents.

Saturdays were the busiest day for call-outs at 26%, with January the busiest month at 43%.

