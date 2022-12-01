Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Three people bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house

01 Dec 2022 2 minute read
Police at the scene in Wildmill, Bridgend, South Wales after three people were arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two babies in a house. Picture date: Monday November 28, 2022.

Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.

They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.

All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.

Detective Superintendent Darren George said: “My thoughts remain with anyone affected by this traumatic incident.

“I am aware of the impact this incident has had on the community and would like to thank witnesses and local residents who have come forward and worked closely with us over the last few days.

“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and there has been an increased police presence in Wildmill since Saturday. This will continue over the coming days as enquiries continue.

“We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local neighbourhood policing team.”

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the force online, via 101, or through Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting reference 2200399650.

