Three people hospitalised after Swansea explosion

Three people have been taken to hospital while one person remains unaccounted for following an explosion in Swansea, South Wales Police said.

Emergency services are on the scene after reports of a suspected gas explosion at a property in Morriston.

South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to reports of an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they deal with the major incident.

Images circulating on social media appear to show a collapsed building with debris strewn into the street.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart stated “it is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities”.

Serious incident

In a tweet he added: “My thoughts are with the residents at this moment from what looks like an extremely serious incident, as we try and establish if everyone is safe.

“Our teams are on site and working with the emergency services.”

In a statement, South Wales Police said: “Three people have been taken to hospital by ambulance. One person is currently unaccounted for and work is ongoing to locate them.”

“Two properties have been extensively damaged and other neighbouring properties have also been damaged.

“A rest centre has been set up by the local authority to support those affected. This is an ongoing incident, so more detail will be provided when we have a clearer picture.

“A cordon remains in place and people are asked to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing. Clydach Road remains closed and traffic is being diverted.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who have been affected by this morning’s incident and we would like to thank the community for their support whilst this incident is ongoing.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokewoman said: “We were called today shortly after 11.20am to reports of an explosion at a property on Clydach Road in Morriston.”

In a statement, Wales & West Utilities, which maintains the gas network across Wales and the south-west of England, said: “We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach Road area of Swansea and immediately sent a team of engineers.

“On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene. We are now working with them to make the area safe – as we do on all incidents of this nature.

“We do not yet know the cause of the explosion and our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work.”

