One arrest and three injured in ‘serious incident’ at Welsh school

One person has been arrested following a “horrifying” incident in a school in Wales in which three people were injured.

Emergency services were called to Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were dealing with the incident which, according to parents outside the school, was a stabbing.

Police did not give the ages of the arrested person, or those injured, or their condition, but said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A school governor, as well as parents who had gathered outside the school, said the incident was a stabbing – with at least one member of staff injured.

In a statement on its website, Amman Valley School said: “You will be aware of the incident that has taken place at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today.

“The family members of all injured persons have been informed. We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”

Stabbing

One parent, Charlotte Rogers, waiting for her daughter, said: “She said that one teacher and two pupils had been stabbed, that’s all I know.

“She said she was scared. She’s a tough cookie so fingers crossed. I just want to give her a big hug. I just want everyone to be safe. This shouldn’t have happened.

“At the end of the day, they should have had measures in place beforehand, when they first opened the school, to make sure it was safe for them.”

First Minister Vaughan Gething said he was “shocked to hear” about the “serious incident”, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked police and emergency services attending the scene.

Two air ambulances reportedly attended the school on Wednesday, along with a number of police vehicles.

Video

Police said there was footage of the incident circulating on social media sites.

The video purports to show the aftermath of a stabbing.

The spokeswoman added: “We would ask that people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.”

In a tweet posted to X, Mr Gething said: “Shocked to hear news of a serious incident in Rhydaman.

“A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Diolch to first responders.”

Adam Price, Plaid Cymru MS for Carmarthen East & Dinefwr, and a former pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, said his thoughts were with the school.

Mr Price posted on X: “As we wait for more information to be released, my thoughts, like the rest of us, are with the school’s community.”

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, described the incident at the school “extremely concerning”.

“The reports emerging from Ysgol Dyffryn Aman are extremely concerning,” Mr Davies said.

“Schools should be a place of safety, learning and discovery. It is deeply sad and distressing that today teachers and pupils have had that safety shattered by a violent incident.

“My thoughts are with all staff and pupils at the school, and we thank the emergency services for their work.”

Amman Valley School, or Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, is a bilingual comprehensive school for those aged between 11 and 18.

It is maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council and provides education to 1,450 school pupils and 270 sixth form pupils.

