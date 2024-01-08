Three Welsh spots appear in ‘Safest Cities in England and Wales’ top ten

New data has been published which analyses crime rates against population density to create a top ten of the ‘safest cities in England and Wales’, with three Welsh cities making it to the list.

Despite recent data showing that the crime rate in Cardiff has increased, the new findings reveal that, comparatively, Wales is doing pretty well.

With property investors and home buyers in mind, Molo has looked into the different crime levels at cities in England and Wales and analysed a variety of metrics, including the number of robberies and thefts, to reveal which cities are the safest and Newport and Swansea rank second and third.

Low crime rates

The city of Newport comes in second, with low crime rates that include only 60 robberies and 381 residential burglaries per 100,000 people.

Newport has invested in safety measures, including improved street lighting and community support officers.

In third is Swansea, which claims the lowest robbery rate of 23 per 100,000 people. Welsh capital Cardiff also makes the top five, with a similarly low robbery rate (58 per 100,000)

The key findings:

Newport is the safest city in Wales, with 60 robberies per 100,000 people and 35 thefts per 100,000 people.

Swansea is the third-safest city for landlords and tenants, the city has the least robberies per 100,000 people of all the locations analysed (23).

Swansea ranks second as the city with the least number of residential burglaries (340 per 100,000 people).

Investments

Speaking about the things home buyers and investors should consider, Mark Michaelides, VP of Strategy at Molo says: “There’s more to consider than safety, rents and house prices for landlords selecting their next purchase.”

He added: “Evaluating a neighbourhood’s growth potential, demographic trends, and considering factors like infrastructure upgrades and property conditions are crucial for predicting future demand and maximising returns.

“Additionally, selecting energy-efficient properties not only benefits tenants but can also lead to green tax rebates, showcasing the importance of a comprehensive approach to investment strategy.”

