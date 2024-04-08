Three women arrested on suspicion of murdering 48-year-old man in Cardiff

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 48-year-old man in Cardiff, police said.

A murder investigation was launched by South Wales Police following the death of a man from the Grangetown area of the city.

Emergency services were called to an incident in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau, Cardiff, on Sunday night, shortly before 11.30pm.

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 28-year-old woman from Ely, a 43-year-old woman from Caerau and a 43-year-old woman from Worcestershire remain in custody.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene while inquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Darren George, of the force’s major crime team, said: “A murder investigation has begun. Although arrests have been made the investigation remains in its very early stages.

“This is an appeal to witnesses who would have been in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11pm and midnight last night to come forward with information, no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.

“There will also be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as officers conduct their inquiries.”

South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information or video footage to make contact quoting ref 2400112146.

