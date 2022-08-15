Thunder, lightning and floods predicted as heatwave comes to an end
Forecasters are predicting thunder, lightning and flooding as a yellow weather warning comes into force across the whole of Wales today.
The Met Office warning extends until 11.59 pm on Tuesday.
Warnings have also been implemented for Scotland and Northern Ireland until 11.59pm on Monday and England up to 11.59pm on Tuesday.
Power cuts and delays and cancellations to trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists.
The south west and south east of England also face a third day of yellow warnings on Wednesday until 11.59pm, as the rain eases off elsewhere.
Heavy and thundery showers will develop across Wales through Monday morning with a risk of hail and lightning.
These are expected to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday morning, particularly in the south of Wales.
Flash flooding
Drivers have been urged to drive carefully amid predictions of flash flooding.
Simon Williams, RAC’s road safety expert, told the Press Association: “When roads or conditions have been so dry, flash floods are going to appear and cause a danger to drivers.
There’s a risk of aquaplaning as the water won’t drain away quite as quickly. The risk of slipping and sliding is also greater.
“Make sure you’ve got good tread on your tyres and they’re properly inflated, because the tread is the only thing that keeps you in contact with the road.
“Also, leave plenty of space between your car and the car in front.”
A spokesman for the AA also warned about slippery surfaces on the roads as a result of rubber build-up from tyres.
