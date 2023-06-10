Thunderstorm warning for east Wales upgraded to amber

Parts of Wales and England could see a month’s worth of rain in just a few hours as a thunderstorm warning has been increased to amber.

The Met Office issued the warning until 9pm on Saturday – with flooding and power cuts likely.

The amber thunderstorm warning has been issued after a yellow warning was initially announced for Wales and a large part of southern and central England until 9pm on Saturday.

The new warning covers parts of east Wales, the West Midlands and the North West.

Those within the warning area could see 50-60mm of rain in a short period of time, and some might see 100mm in a few hours – which would be equivalent to a month’s worth.

The warning means “fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life”, it says on the Met Office website – and people within the amber area have been urged to take care.

A second yellow warning for thunder is in place for Sunday from midday to 9pm for Wales, Northern Ireland and most of western and central England and Scotland.

Intense

Dan Stroud, meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “We’ve got quite an intense area of thunderstorms that has developed over the West Midlands this afternoon and it’s moving northwards.

“Some spots could see 100mm in a few hours and that’s equivalent to a month’s worth, and considering it’s been so dry now there could be some impact as after it’s been dry the ground’s ability to soak up rain is impeded.

“People need to take care when they’re out on the roads and if possible just avoid travelling until it has cleared.

“The area of storms is quite intense.”

On Sunday, there is likely to be more cloud – with slightly cooler temperatures, the forecaster added.

More hot weather is expected next week, with thunder and showers on Monday – but by Tuesday onwards it is likely to settle.

Most of the UK will meet heatwave criteria next week, the meteorologist said.

