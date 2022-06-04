Thunderstorms set to bring Jubilee celebrations to soggy end as Royals arrive in Wales

Thunderstorms are threatening to put a dampener of this weekend’s Jubilee as members of the Royal family arrive in Wales as part of the weekend’s events.

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place for thunderstorms across much of England and Wales from midnight until 6pm on Sunday evening.

The warning comes as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived with two of their children at Cardiff Castle.

William and Kate, alongside Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, visited the capital ahead of a performance in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The concert in the castle’s grounds will include performances from Welsh singers Bonnie Tyler and Aled Jones.

Damaged

The visit is one of a number members of the royal household are carrying out across the nations of the United Kingdom to mark the Jubilee, which risks coming to a soggy end on the final day of celebrations.

Forecasters said the weather may cause travel disruption, with flooding possible in some areas.

Heavy rain, and potentially even hail, will batter down on Platinum Jubilee street parties. The Met Office said some places could see 15-20mm in an hour, and even up to 50mm.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said he would not rule out rain for Saturday night’s Party At The Palace in central London.

“There’s a potential for a shower there,” he said, adding: “I think the shower risk overall is low, but the later we go into the evening that shower risk does come up.”

Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder are among the celebrity acts preparing to entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people in the front of Buckingham Palace.

Friday brought sudden, heavy downpours to Wales, with the seaside town of Criccieth receiving 92mm of rain in just six hours. Homes and businesses were left damaged and some roads impassable.

