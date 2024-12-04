Tickets for major gig go on presale before licensing application is approved

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Tickets for a Kings of Leon gig in Cardiff have gone on presale, but a licensing application to allow tens of thousands more to watch it at a popular park still hasn’t been approved.

Plans were recently announced for Blackweir Fields to be used for music events from next summer.

DEPOT Live has partnered with Cuffe and Taylor for the Blackweir Live event which will feature a Kings of Leon gig on June 29, 2025.

25,000 capacity

Blackweir Fields is well used for sports and leisure, particularly cricket. Bute Park is currently covered by a licence that allows for events with a capacity of 25,000 people.

However, the intention is for Blackweir Live events to have a capacity of 35,000. A new licence from the local authority would be needed for this.

A council spokesperson said: “Live music is central to our vision for Cardiff and the Blackweir Live events will help cement Cardiff’s status as a must-play destination for major artists, delivering significant economic benefits for the city, as well as providing the council with vital income to help us continue promoting the city as a music destination, and to invest in our parks.

“Blackweir Fields is an established events space and has successfully hosted large-scale events, including activities as part of the Olympics and the Eisteddfod in the past.”

Licence

They added: “The site is already covered by the current Bute Park licence which allows for a wide range of events with a capacity of up to 25,000 people and has previously seen thousands of people enjoy music events, such as the X Music Festival and KissStory, in the park.

“Due to the increased capacity proposed for the Blackweir Live events a new licence application is required.

“Once this application has been made, it will be advertised to the public in line with all legal requirements.

“Key stakeholders in the park, including businesses, sports clubs and the Friends of Bute Park have already been made fully aware of the proposed events.

“Blackweir Live is a privately managed event and decisions around the timing of ticket sales are a matter for the event promoter, however it is common practice across the music industry for ticket sales to begin before licencing arrangements have been finalised.”

DEPOT Live

Cuffe and Taylor and Cardiff-based DEPOT Live have presented a number of live music events at Cardiff Castle over the past two years.

The partnership’s intention is to have Blackweir Live debut in 2025 with four headline gigs. Kings of Leon tickets went on presale on Wednesday, December 4.

The majority of Bute Park will still be accessible when there is a Blackweir Live gig on, but public access to Blackweir Fields will be restricted during the event and for a limited period either side of it to allow for everything to be set up and taken down.

Cardiff Council said special care was being taken to protect the cricket squares on Blackweir Fields from damage.

It added that the technology used at Blackweir would be the same as used when high profile cricket grounds such as Old Trafford hosted events.

