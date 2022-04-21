Tickets go on sale for the first National Eisteddfod in two years

Tickets have gone on sale for the first National Eisteddfod in two years.

There are now only 100 days to go until the start of the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod, held on the outskirts of Tregaron this summer.

Today tickets to the Maes go on sale for the first time from 10am onwards, available from the Eisteddfod website, www.eisteddfod.wales.

For the first time, visitors will be able to print Maes tickets from home or use their smartphone to enter the Maes. This is part of a new sustainability strategy, which sees the Eisteddfod pioneering sustainable event practices here in Wales, achieving zero net emissions and zero waste by 2025.

According to the Chief Executive, Betsan Moses, everyone’s looking forward to getting to Ceredigion – finally: “It’ll be three years since we were last together on the Eisteddfod Maes, and like everyone else, we’re really looking forward to seeing the Maes in full swing in Tregaron.

“I’d like to say a big ‘diolch yn fawr’ to everyone in Ceredigion, and to our volunteers in particular, for their patience and enthusiasm over the last two years. They can’t wait to host the Eisteddfod, and their support to us as staff has kept us going as we’ve been getting everything ready for the week.

“It’s a great feeling to reach this important milestone today, with tickets going on sale.”

‘Hard to believe’

Betsan Moses added that despite the cost of living crisis ticket prices had stayed the same as in 2019.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in costs since 2019, with the price of everything, from fuel to inflation and from materials to buildings rising dramatically,” she said.

“We know it’s a difficult time for everyone, and we’ve managed to keep our ticket prices the same as the Conwy County Eisteddfod back in 2019. So buy your tickets today and start looking forward to a fantastic week of events and activities, with our programmes available from June.

“The world has changed so much since the Proclamation Ceremony for the 2020 Eisteddfod in Cardigan town back in the summer of 2019. The highlight of the ceremony was a performance of a brand new song by two local brothers, Richard and Wyn, Ail Symudiad, in the Gorsedd Circle. It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost both Wyn and Richard during the past year.

“We’re extremely grateful to the family and Cwmni Fflach for allowing us to use the song performed at the ceremony, Ceredigion, Môr a Thir, on our brand new promo released across all our digital channels, website and YouTube channel today, It’s the first time the song’s been released, and both the words and music reflect our message, welcoming everyone to beautiful Ceredigion perfectly.”

Details and tickets for concerts and evening activities will be announced soon, with other announcements included in the newsletter and on social media. Sign up for the newsletter from the front page of the website, www.eisteddfod.wales. The closing date for the stage competitions is Sunday 1 May, and all details are available online, www.eisteddfod.wales/competitions.

The Ceredigion National Eisteddfod is held on the outskirts of Tregaron from 30 July – 6 August.

