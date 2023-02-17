TikTok famous Welsh beauty brand lands deal with American retailer

Cardiff-based beauty brand Mallows Beauty has landed its first deal in the US after finding fame on TikTok.

The company has signed a deal with retail giant Urban Outfitters to supply 177 stores across the US with 4000 units of popular Mallows Beauty products.

Alongside the partnership, Mallows is on the verge of securing an American wide distributor, which would open it up to thousands of independent retailers across the country.

The brand is also setting its sights on an expansion in Australia as it prepares to launch its products with leading online retailer, Glam Raider.

Founded by Laura Mallows in 2020, Mallows Beauty is a vegan beauty brand that promotes self-love and acceptance.

It has gained a cult following after going viral on TikTok with its brightly packaged pink products such as the ‘Unicorn Shave Butter’ and ‘Pineapple Enzyme Peel Mask’, driving demand for its goods overseas.

Company founder, Laura Mallows said: “Our exporting journey has been a whirlwind, playing a significant part in our growth over the last year.

“International demand for our products has been huge, thanks to TikTok in particular, with people asking where they can buy our products in their countries.

“It’s opened up a whole new world of customers for us that we’re itching to get our products to.

“The US in particular is an area where we would like to focus our sales drive as we continue to see growing demand for our products there.

“The new deal with Urban Outfitters, along with securing a nationwide distributor, will play a vital role in helping us achieve that.”

Mallows Beauty began its exporting journey at the end of 2021 and since then, has seen turnover boosted by 30%.

Its products are now sold in Ireland, Europe, the US and Australia, with exports making up around a third of sales.

The company hopes to double this figure over the next year by expanding its distributor networks across the globe, focusing on growing sales in the US with the new deal.

Mallows Beauty’s growth has been supported by the Welsh Government, which provided market research as well as support setting up meetings with suppliers and distributors, including those that the company has confirmed in the US and Australia.

Laura added: “When we were presented with our first opportunity to export, we were so overwhelmed we actually turned it down as we didn’t know where to begin.

“We were worried about the different regulations for international markets and the logistical challenges that came with exporting.”

“Skincare and beauty products have an added layer of complexity when it comes to exporting since different countries have different market regulations.

“Support from our export advisors at the Welsh Government has been invaluable, enabling us to adapt our formulas to ensure we meet the requirements of the different markets we’re exporting to, while also opening doors to potential distributors.”

