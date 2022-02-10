Time for UK Gov to ‘pull a finger out’ and deliver for its new voters, Guto Harri said in Welsh language interview

Boris Johnson’s new Director of Communications said that it was time for the UK Government to “pull a finger out” and deliver for its new 2019 voters, in an interview with a Welsh language news service.

Golwg magazine has today revealed more quotes from the interview that reportedly led to Guto Harri being told off by the Prime Minister after he described him as “not a complete clown”.

Guto Harri added that Tory voters in areas of Wales and England that voted for them in 2019 “didn’t fall in love with the Tory party, but decided to give a man called Boris Johnson a chance”.

“In seats such as Bridgend, Anglesey, Wrexham and others across the north of England, people who have never, or never, voted for the Conservatives took a leap of faith in the last election,” he told Golwg magazine.

“And proper attention needs to be paid to areas of England and Wales that have been neglected and forgotten for decades by different governments.

“[Boris Johnson] is aware of the need to repay those areas and the personal investment they have put in him as an individual.

“They did not fall in love with the Conservative Party, but decided to give a man called Boris Johnosn a chance who offered something that Conservative has not done for a long time.

“Covid has knocked the government off its axis and delayed all sorts of things that should have happened by now. But the clock is ticking before MPs go back to the electorate to ask if they can continue.

“It’s time to pull a finger out and put our nose in place and make sure those promises are kept.”

‘Good thing’

Guto Harri also took aim at Welsh speakers who were critical of him as a Welshman for taking a job at No 10.

“Sometimes it would be nice if Welsh speakers could look beyond what they assume to be one man’s personality,” Guto Harri told Golwg.

“And to see that it’s not a bad thing to have a patriotic Welshman who is proud of his heritage in one of the most central jobs in Downing Street.

“It’s a shame and disappointment that the level of debate can be so superficial and childish in that regard.

“There are so many people in Wales treating politics like a football game choosing their colour and shouting loudly for their colour, or against someone else’s.

“There are all sorts of derogatory comments made against me as a patriotic, conscientious Welshman who is now going into public service for a job that will be a huge challenge, with no appreciation that this can be a good thing.”

