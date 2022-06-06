Time to ‘draw a line’ under Johnson challenges says Andrew RT Davies after confidence vote blow

It’s time to draw a line under the challenges to Boris Johnson’s leadership, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has said.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister but the scale of the revolt against Boris Johnson’s leadership leaves him wounded.

When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018 she secured the support of 63% of her MPs – but was still forced out within six months.

Mr Johnson saw 41% of his MPs vote against him, a worse result than Mrs May.

But Andrew RT Davies said that the Prime Minister had shown that he can “command the confidence of the country, the House of Commons and the Parliamentary party”.

“The Prime Minister has secured a majority this evening in the Parliamentary Party,” Andrew RT Davies said.

“People across Wales and the UK want to see the Conservatives continuing to take the bold decisions to tackle the cost of living pressures we are all facing in our day to day lives.

“While people are struggling, today the Conservative Party has sadly spent all day talking to itself.

“Colleagues in Westminster, irrespective of their vote tonight, need to respect the 2019 General Election result that put them into their Parliamentary seats and start the job of rebuilding trust and confidence in the Government’s ability to improve people’s lives wherever they live.

“Now it’s time to draw a line under this, and get on with addressing the cost of living pressures people are facing.”

‘Lots to prove’

Speaking after the vote, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart also backed the Prime Minister.

“Don’t forget when he was elected as leader, he only got 51% of the vote. He’s just got 60% of the vote tonight,” Simon Hart said.

Boris Johnson won 66.4% of the vote in the 2019 run-off with Jeremy Hunt.

“So there’s a significantly greater number want him to stay than wanting to go under all of our systems,” Simon Hart said. “That is a very clear result.

“Of course, he has lots to prove. We all have lots to prove. It’s been a difficult choppy chapter. Lots to prove to voters, lots to prove to colleagues, but tonight was pretty decisive.

“Boris Johnson, as we know has proved the critics wrong on numerous occasions in the past. He now has an opportunity to do that again, and I very much hope that my colleagues do now give him the chance to.”

