Times obituary to SAS pioneer claims description of Wales as lacking ‘signs of civilisation’ has ‘stood the test of time’
An obituary in the Times has claimed that a man’s description of Wales as lacking “the normal signs of civilisation” has “stood the test of time”.
The obituary for Major Stuart Perry described how he had chosen the Brecon Beacons as the training base for the SAS.
The article quotes his fellow SAS officer Major Clarence Newell who said that the location had been chosen because the recruit would “be divorced from his normal surroundings and placed in an area where he can obtain little or no help from the inhabitants and no encouragement from the normal signs of civilisation”.
The Times obituary adds that this was “a somewhat bleak assessment of Wales and the Welsh, but one that has stood the test of time”.
Defence chiefs revealed last year that as many as 20 soldiers had died in the Brecon Beacons, where twice a year regular military personnel try to pass Special Forces selection.
Figures going back to 1984 reveal almost one soldier has died every two years during fitness and endurance test there. The figures were revealed in a Freedom of Information Request.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said last year that: “Our deepest sympathies remain with the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.
“The health and safety of our personnel is a priority and we continually review training environments and methods to ensure they are as safe as possible.”
Stuart Perry is described in the obituary as having “helped devise the famed selection test for how recruits coped with, among other things, loneliness and tiredness”.
The obituary adds that selection for the SAS “has remained remarkably true to the founding principles and method”.
Brecon Beacons – from city play ground to army training ground but both offering locals little in the round
Yeah, little or no help from the local inhabitants…having cleared them out of their homes and community on the Epynt
So the in-house paper of the British ruling class is basically saying that the Welsh arent ‘civilized’ 😡. Imagine if the Times had levelled this outrageous slur at say the Irish or Jamaicans or Bangladeshis? There would quite rightly be uproar and the paper would quickly be forced to retract and apologise. But alas, and not for the first time, it seems that a mouthpiece of the British establishment thinks it’s acceptable to paint the Welsh as little more than modern day neanderthals. When will the Welsh be protected under hate speech laws? 🤔
To get back at these Conservative cretins must reject the idea of British Unionism by becoming an independent nation like Scotland thus rejoining the world family leaving little England an isolated insular backwater.
The Neanderthals were the good guys, if they had prospered there would not be a Climate Crisis or a Tory Party…
Uncivilised as evidenced by the fact that the area regularly returns Tory MPs and AMs.
Great point so when they redraw the boundaries, this ‘uncivilised’ constituency patch might as well be abolished.
Makes you think who the real enemy is. Perhaps they were on our doorstep all along.
They are not on our doorstep.
They are among us.
SAS aren’t the only ones to train in the area, we’ve also had small groups of ISIS making use of our remoteness,
It’s not about the locals who are few in number and as the Brecon Coroner pointed out years ago regularly make up search parties to look for the bodies of failed SAS candidates at great personal risk and with little or no help from the Army.