Timm van der Gugten stars as Glamorgan put pressure on Nottinghamshire

Building on a lead of 77 after the first innings, in which Timm van der Gugten’s 62 helped the last two wickets add 131 runs, they had Nottinghamshire 224 for eight at the close on day three, the Netherlands seam bowler having also starred with the ball by taking four wickets for 51.All four came after tea, starting with that of key man Ben Duckett, who fell five runs short of posting a second century in the match.However, no other Nottinghamshire batsman made more than 30 and their lead of 147 looks a fragile one.Nottinghamshire, pre-season favourites to win promotion from Division Two, pulled off an improbable victory over Sussex at Hove last week.

They face an uphill struggle to build on that, although ninth-wicket pair Brett Hutton and Joey Evison – batting with a runner because of a sore toe – added 37 in the last 14 overs and a few more runs on the final morning could still set up an intriguing finish.

Having let a good position slip on Friday, Nottinghamshire needed another seven overs on the third morning to take the last Glamorgan wicket, Van der Gugten’s measured contribution with the bat ending when he miscued Liam Patterson-White’s left-arm spin and was caught at long-off.

Michael Hogan then removed both Nottinghamshire openers without scoring.

He surprised Haseeb Hameed in his second over with a ball that climbed and looped to gully off the shoulder of the bat and, in his next over, banged another in short that Ben Slater went to pull but could only glove through to wicketkeeper Chris Cooke.

On top

Duckett and Joe Clarke were briefly on top as Nottinghamshire recovered from two down for one run to 45 for two at lunch. But Hogan and Van der Gugten were able to dry up the runs immediately after lunch and Michael Neser had Clarke caught behind, pushing at one that found a thin edge.

Having survived a half-chance to midwicket on 32, Duckett went on the attack, going to his half-century with a lovely shot through the offside for four off Neser, following up with three legside boundaries against Andrew Salter’s off-spin.

He lost another partner as skipper Steven Mullaney fell to a dab outside off stump that lacked conviction and turned into another catch for Cooke.

By tea, Duckett had moved into the 90s, but with Nottinghamshire still only 81 in front, Glamorgan knew that his early removal in the third session could be decisive.

In the event, it came only four overs in, as the left-hander pushed tentatively at a ball from Van der Gugten only for it to leave him just enough to take the edge. David Lloyd took the catch at slip.

Van der Gugten claimed his second wicket as Liam Patterson-White was adjudged leg before seeking to work one off his pads, a third as Sam Northeast dived full length to his left to snare Tom Moores at second slip and a fourth as Northeast held one just over the ground to remove James Pattinson.

Hutton and Evison could yet turn the target into a tricky one, although there is a question mark over whether Evison will be able to bowl.