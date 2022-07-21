TV’s Timmy Mallett visits Caernarfon bike shop that provides work for adults with learning difficulties

Timmy Mallett, the English TV presenter, broadcaster, and artist known for his unique fashion and large pink foam mallet recently visited Beics Antur, a bike hire shop based in Caernarfon.

Beics Antur is one of Antur Waunfawr’s three green businesses. Antur Waunfawr is a social enterprise established in 1984 that provides work opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

The bike shop’s site as Porth yr Aur has recently been developed into a Health & Well-being centre, with a bike hire a repair shop, a well-being loft available to hire, and a sensory room, in a project worth £1 million.

Osian Owen, a spokesperson on behalf of Beics Antur said: “It was great to welcome Timmy to our bike hire shop in the heart of Caernarfon.

“Beics Antur isn’t just a business. Antur Waunfawr more widely has worked for close to four decades to offer valuable work and well-being opportunities to adults with learning difficulties.

“Considering Timmy’s own personal experience with his brother, as well as the fact that he’s a keen cyclist, it was particularly fitting that he visited Beics Antur.”

Timmy Mallet is well-known for his work in TV, Music, and Stage Shows as well as being an oil painter and acrylic artist, winning the Best up and coming artist Fine Art Trade Guild in 2012.

But one thing that the public might not know is that Mallett is a keen cyclist.

In the past decade he has rode through Northern Ireland, Lincolnshire, and Cumbria. In 2018, inspired by his older brother who had Downs syndrome, he cycled from his home in England through France and Spain along the Camino de Santiago to Santiago de Compostela Finisterre and back, a distance of over 4000 km.

Beics Antur offers a large selection of women’s, men’s, and children’s’ bikes for sale and hire. They also have a fleet of adaptive bikes for hire, suitable for individuals of all abilities.

