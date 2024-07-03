Toddler found wandering in road after escaping from a nursery

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A toddler was found wandering in the middle of a road after escaping unnoticed from a nursery.

Talks are now being held between council chiefs, Wales’ care inspectors and the private nursery “to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future”.

The little boy, understood to be aged between 12 and 18 months, was spotted by two drivers in Llanellen Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny at around 11am on Thursday, June 27.

A source, who has asked not to be named, said: “He was literally just toddling up the road, in the middle of the road.”

The child was then returned to the nursery by one of the drivers.

Talks

Monmouthshire County Council confirmed it is now in talks with the Tiny Tots Llanfoist Nursery in Abergavenny which is part of Newport-based Tiny Tots Premier Childcare Services.

A council spokesman said the nursery had notified it of the incident.

The spokesman said: “Monmouthshire County Council can confirm we received information from the nursery themselves regarding an incident.

“Monmouthshire council staff are currently in discussions with the nursery, and further talks are planned to address the measures being implemented to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

“The council will also continue liaising with Care Inspectorate Wales for any upcoming investigations.”

A spokeswoman for Care Inspectorate Wales, which registers, inspect and has the power to take action to improve the quality and safety of wellbeing services and providers including nurseries, said it is aware of the incident.

A statement said: “We have been made aware of the situation and have taken the appropriate steps in accordance with our standard policies and procedures. We continue to work closely with the provider and Monmouthshire County Council to ensure the safety of all children who use the service.”

Tiny Tots Llanfoist Nursery declined to comment when contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

