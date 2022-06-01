Toilet humour: Roadside ‘tribute’ to Queen not what it seems
On first appearance it looks as if somebody has put together a jovial tribute to the Queen to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.
A replica of the Queen sat next to a banner that reads ’70 years on the throne’ has appeared on the side of the road in Llanon, near to Aberystwyth in west Wales.
Accompanying the ‘Queen’ is a corgi and what looks like a soldier standing guard.
Initially, many such as Twitter user Lord Charlie, who is evidently not a fan of the Royals, thought it was a tribute to Her Maj created by a fan of the Royal Family.
Posting an image of the roadside display on Twitter, she wrote: ‘Ceredigion, for all your beauty and loveliness, you don’t half nauseate me sometimes 🤢’
Ceredigion, for all your beauty and loveliness, you don’t half nauseate me sometimes 🤢 pic.twitter.com/yBJRO95jYI
— Lord Charlie³⁴ 🏴🇺🇦👙💙 (@dimamynedd) May 31, 2022
However, on closer inspection many, including Lord Charlie who had posted the original picture, noticed something else about the display – it’s not quite as complimentary as first thought.
Zoom in and it’s not a throne the Queen is sat on but a toilet, with what appears to be a pair of technicolour bloomers around her ankles.
The ‘throne’ as many will know is a slang word for toilet, leaving the banner with a whole new meaning.
Whether you’re a fan of the Royal family or not, and of course the Platinum Jubilee has divided opinion amongst many in Wales, plenty had a chuckle at this unorthodox ‘tribute’.
One user described it as a ‘Brilliant deliberate protest’, while another proclaimed: ‘Da iawn!! This is AWESOME!!!’
Whether Ceredigion Council see the funny side of the roadside display remains to be seen.
Well, if its worth anything to Ceredigion Council, I’m laughing….and I’m not normally a fan of toilet humour, especially when the Queen’s government appears to be flushing us all down the pan. Roll on The United* Republics of Cymru, Scotland, Ireland and England. *United as in a bloc of independent nations that come together for trade talks, etcd and summits on how to repair the damage the old “United Kingdom” did under Boris Johnson who is currently breaking rocks at the start of his six thousand years sentence…. Fortunately, we will be able to download his consciousness into a computer… Read more »