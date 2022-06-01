Toilet humour: Roadside ‘tribute’ to Queen not what it seems

On first appearance it looks as if somebody has put together a jovial tribute to the Queen to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

A replica of the Queen sat next to a banner that reads ’70 years on the throne’ has appeared on the side of the road in Llanon, near to Aberystwyth in west Wales.

Accompanying the ‘Queen’ is a corgi and what looks like a soldier standing guard.

Initially, many such as Twitter user Lord Charlie, who is evidently not a fan of the Royals, thought it was a tribute to Her Maj created by a fan of the Royal Family.

Posting an image of the roadside display on Twitter, she wrote: ‘Ceredigion, for all your beauty and loveliness, you don’t half nauseate me sometimes 🤢’

However, on closer inspection many, including Lord Charlie who had posted the original picture, noticed something else about the display – it’s not quite as complimentary as first thought.

Zoom in and it’s not a throne the Queen is sat on but a toilet, with what appears to be a pair of technicolour bloomers around her ankles.

The ‘throne’ as many will know is a slang word for toilet, leaving the banner with a whole new meaning.

Whether you’re a fan of the Royal family or not, and of course the Platinum Jubilee has divided opinion amongst many in Wales, plenty had a chuckle at this unorthodox ‘tribute’.

One user described it as a ‘Brilliant deliberate protest’, while another proclaimed: ‘Da iawn!! This is AWESOME!!!’

Whether Ceredigion Council see the funny side of the roadside display remains to be seen.

