Tom Grennan to headline Cardiff Castle summer gig

BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated Tom Grennan has announced a huge summer show at Cardiff Castle.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter will play the iconic venue on Friday 26 July2024.

Tom is currently riding high after the success of his third album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ and a sold-out UK arena tour which included a gig in Cardiff in March.

The release of ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ secured his second UK Number 1 album and widespread critical acclaim.

Platinum hits

The new album follows Tom’s breakthrough UK Number 1 record Evering Road, which included platinum hits such as ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’- both Top Three in 2021’s most played songs.

He has had four UK Top 10 singles and three 2022 hits, including ‘Remind Me’ and ‘Lionheart (Fearless)’, all among The Official Big Top 40’s Biggest Songs of 2022.

Tom holds more than 1.3 billion streams and 9 million monthly Spotify listeners, and this year was nominated for the 2023 BRIT Award for Alternative/Rock Act, marking his third consecutive BRIT nomination following Song of the Year for his international smash ‘Little Bit Of Love’, and Alternative/Rock Act in 2022.

As his star continues to rise, demand is high and fans are encouraged to buy soon to avoid disappointment.

Tom said: “Cardiff, I can’t wait! We had such an amazing time bringing the tour to the International Arena in March and now we’re going to have an unbelievable night in the shadow of Cardiff Castle.

“Let’s get together and have a party!”

The headlining show at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Tom joins indie music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows at the historic venue, a double-headlining show from US alt rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, and a headlining show from chart toppers chart toppers JLS, with more to be announced

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Tom Grennan is quite simply a force to be reckoned with. He is the man of the moment and I have no doubt this will be an absolutely brilliant night at Cardiff Castle.”

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed from 10am Thursday by signing up here https://bit.ly/TomGrennanCardiff

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 10 November 10 from www.depotlive.co.uk

