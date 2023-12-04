Tom Jones, Gregory Porter & Katherine Jenkins announced for Llangollen International Music Festival

Welsh icons Tom Jones and Katherine Jenkins and international best-selling artist Gregory Porter will all perform headline concerts during the core week of the 2024 Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

As the full line up of events is announced today, it is revealed that music legend Tom Jones will present the opening concert of the Eisteddfod at Llangollen Pavilion.

On Tuesday July 2nd, he will kick off six days of evening concerts, with mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins closing the week on Sunday 7th.

The international and multi-award-winning icon is bringing his sell-out Ages and Stages tour for what is sure to be a memorable night filled with everyone’s favourite hits.

Wednesday 3rd will bring a celebration of Welsh music with Wales Welcomes the World featuring Welsh folk band Calan, royal harpist Alis Huws and John’s Boys Male Chorus, who reached the semi-finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2023.

Classics

Musical theatre fans will be enraptured on Thursday 4th when superstars Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones, perform an evening of Broadway and West End classics Direct From The West End.

And on Friday 5th Gregory Porter will make a triumphant return to Llangollen.

Gregory is regarded as his generation’s most soulful jazz singer-songwriter since breaking through almost a decade ago.

The Californian has played at numerous festivals, including Glastonbury, where he wowed the Pyramid Stage, and Radio 2’s Live in Hyde Park and now he heads to Llangollen.

The very best choirs, dance groups and young operatic stars compete for the Eisteddfod’s top prizes including the coveted Pavarotti Trophy with Choir Of The World on Saturday 6th.

Closing the week will be a classical gala concert headlined by Katherine Jenkins – officially the world’s most successful classical singer after she was crowned ‘The Biggest Selling Classical Artist of the Century’ by Classic FM.

She has smashed the record books achieving 14 Number 1 albums and performing for thousands of serving British troops overseas as well as popes, presidents and princes in a sensational 20-year career.

The headlining shows with Tom Jones, Katherine Jenkins and Gregory Porter are the latest to be announced as part of a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

A series of concerts falling either side of the week have already been announced including Madness, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers and Suede, Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne and Nile Rodgers & CHIC with more to come.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday December 8 from llangollen.net

Supporters

Vice-Chair of the festival Chris Adams said: “This year, we have partnered with promoters Cuffe and Taylor and people are already seeing the international artists we are bringing to Llangollen before and after our core Eisteddfod.

“Our core festival is everything our long-time supporters have come to expect from our peace festival and more.”

Lead Programmer and Production Manager at the Llangollen Eisteddfod Dave Danford added: “The core Eisteddfod week is the centrepiece of our activities each year, and in 2024 it will be bigger and better than ever.

“We’ve been committed to retaining all of the elements our loyal supporters expect, such as Choir of the World on the Saturday evening, which sits proudly alongside the big-name artists we have coming to perform.

“There’s no doubt that the programme we’re announcing today combines the best of our Eisteddfod traditions with the expectations of modern audiences, we look forward to welcoming friends both new and old to Llangollen in July.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “It is exciting to be part of such as important week in the North Wales calendar. We applaud the tireless work of the Eisteddfod team and look forward to working alongside them to complement their activities while continuing to attract household names to perform in this beautiful part of the country.”

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net

