Tom Jones kicks off Core Eisteddfod Week with sell out performance

Tom Jones has kicked off this year’s Core Eisteddfod Week with his sell-out Ages and Stages tour at Llangollen Pavilion.

The Welsh superstar, renowned as one of the most accomplished musicians of all time, proved his legendary status when the entire audience gave him a standing ovation as he walked onto the stage.

The sold-out crowd were treated to hit after hit as the international and multi-award-winning icon delivered an unforgettable performance.

The event saw him perform massive hits It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussy Cat, Sex Bomb, Green Green Grass Of Home, Delilah, Leave Your Hat On and more.

Ball

Tom Jones said: “We’ve travelled the world many times and we plan on travelling it many more times. We’ve had a ball up here tonight and we hope you have too…nos da duw bendithia…good night and God bless you all.”

Lead Programmer and Production Manager at the Llangollen Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “From the moment we announced our line-up at the end of last year, Tom Jones has been the talk of the town.

“Tonight has been the most amazing evening to kick off our Core Eisteddfod Week, and to have an artist of Tom’s quality and profile really does show how far our festival has come.

“This show will be remembered in Llangollen for a very long time.”

Opening the night was Australian sibling trio Germein. The headline shows are part of a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

The series continues on Friday (July 5) with Gregory Porter continuing the iconic Core Week of the International Musical Eisteddfod.

