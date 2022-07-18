Tom Tugendhat eliminated in latest round of voting for Conservative leader

Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated in the latest round of voting for Conservative leader.

The result came despite the MP emerging as the clear winner of the first live televised debate in the Tory leadership race on Friday night, according to snap polling.

The polling by Opinium of 1,159 people who watched Friday’s contest found 36% thought Tom Tugendhat had performed the best, and he also came in second in polling for yesterday’s leadership debate on ITV.

Rishi Sunak came first with 115, Penny Mordaunt second with 82, Liz Truss with 71, Kemi Badenoch with 58 and Tom Tugendhat with 31.

Penny Mordaunt stayed in second place but lost one MP’s vote. Lizz TYruss went up by seven and Kemi Badenoch by nine.

Although it wasn’t to be today, I am immensely proud of the positive vision we put forward for our country. Thank you to all those who supported me and believed in #ACleanStart. This is only the beginning! pic.twitter.com/KgODn9xuNx — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) July 18, 2022

Tom Tugendhat’s votes are now expected to split between Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak.

Penny Mordaunt supporter George Freeman said that he was delighted with the result given that she had been attacked “savagely” in the press over the last three days.

“The story tonight is that Kemi Badenoch has become the heroine on the right and has picked up a lot of votes,” he told Sky News.

“And Tom Tugendhat is out, and I think you’ll see a lot of those one nation Conservative votes come to Penny.”

