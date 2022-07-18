Tom Tugendhat eliminated in latest round of voting for Conservative leader
Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated in the latest round of voting for Conservative leader.
The result came despite the MP emerging as the clear winner of the first live televised debate in the Tory leadership race on Friday night, according to snap polling.
The polling by Opinium of 1,159 people who watched Friday’s contest found 36% thought Tom Tugendhat had performed the best, and he also came in second in polling for yesterday’s leadership debate on ITV.
Rishi Sunak came first with 115, Penny Mordaunt second with 82, Liz Truss with 71, Kemi Badenoch with 58 and Tom Tugendhat with 31.
Penny Mordaunt stayed in second place but lost one MP’s vote. Lizz TYruss went up by seven and Kemi Badenoch by nine.
Although it wasn’t to be today, I am immensely proud of the positive vision we put forward for our country.
Thank you to all those who supported me and believed in #ACleanStart. This is only the beginning! pic.twitter.com/KgODn9xuNx
— Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) July 18, 2022
Tom Tugendhat’s votes are now expected to split between Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak.
Penny Mordaunt supporter George Freeman said that he was delighted with the result given that she had been attacked “savagely” in the press over the last three days.
“The story tonight is that Kemi Badenoch has become the heroine on the right and has picked up a lot of votes,” he told Sky News.
“And Tom Tugendhat is out, and I think you’ll see a lot of those one nation Conservative votes come to Penny.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I do not think anybody on here is really interested in who is the leader of the fascist scum party
Like it or not Tugendhat was the one candidate who might have been able to dispel the the idea that the next leader of the party and next Prime Minister could be truthful and trusted. Unfortunately the remaining candidates supported the dishonesty and lies of Boris Johnson without complaint throughout the period he and they were in office. The evidence of there inability to be honest with us is there for all to see. A general election is the only way to remove this corrupt government. The Welsh tories are equally complicit in their willingness to support and accept the… Read more »
The only reason he came out on top on Friday was because he was the only one who said johnson was a lier, and that was enough for the simple minded to vote for him in poll, that is how low our politics are right now.
Not a surprise Tom Tugendhat was knocked out tonight He’s the William Hague of the ghastly gang. Bit two dimensional. And yes he was in the forces, featured in both Iraq & Afghanistan conflicts, but he called their beloved cult leader Boris Johnson a liar and was punished accordingly by the hardcore extremists hiding away like Osama Bin Laden in the leafy Tory Bora caves somewhere in the Shires. The next to be voted out will be Kemi Badenoch. She’s the token ethic minority left to show how the Tories are not racist , but we all know they are… Read more »
The next to be voted out will be Kemi Badenoch. She’s the token ethic minority left ….
__________
Huh? What’s a Sunak when it’s at home?
(I guess you meant ‘ethNic minority’ by the way – Tories don’t do ‘ethics’ …)