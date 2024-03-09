Tommy Robinson drops in on Llanelli as town rejects the far right

Martin Shipton

The far right activist and convicted criminal who calls himself “Tommy Robinson” has made a fleeting visit to Wales at a time when UKIP, the political party he has been linked with, has plunged to its lowest level of support.

Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – was seen outside the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli with leading local Islamophobes Stan Robinson and Dan Morgan, who infiltrated the campaign to oppose Home Office plans to house migrants in the hotel. The plan has since been abandoned.

Yaxley-Lennon – who adopted the Tommy Robinson alias in a bid to hide his string of criminal convictions, but was then exposed by the anti-fascist magazine Searchlight – was filmed congratulating Robinson and Morgan on the decision of the Home Office to scrap the Stradey Park project because of local opposition.

Fraud

Robinson is UKIPs general election candidate for Llanellli while Morgan was convicted in October 2023 for his involvement in a multi-million-pounds insurance fraud that robbed people of their life savings and given a suspended prison sentence.

But if Yaxley-Lennon thought he was visiting a town that was ripe for conversion to his toxic brand of politics, he was greatly mistaken. In two council by-elections – for seats on Carmarthenshire County Council and Llanelli Town Council – UKIP received humiliatingly low levels of support.

Both elections took place in the Elli ward. In the county council by-election UKIP candidate Hettie Sheehan, described as a former barrister, got just 27 votes (4%), while in the town council by-election she got 40 votes (6%).

Searchlight reported: “It was only back in 2018 that UKIP began tearing itself apart when leader Gerald Batten appointed Tommy ‘Ten Names’ Robinson as the party’s ‘grooming’ adviser. An association with the likes of Robinson was too much for many members. The link was short lived but the damage was done.

“Now it seems Robinson is once again welcome: he got the warmest of receptions in Llanelli from those scumbags at Voice of Wales (aka south Wales UKIP online TV) run by convicted fraudster Dan Morgan and former trade union buster Stan Robinson. More clear evidence – if any were needed – of UKIP’s current rightward direction of travel.”

UKIP is in further turmoil following the decision of former Senedd Member Neil Hamilton to step down in May as party leader “to have a quieter life”. Acting as returning officer for the forthcoming leadership election, is the party’s “national chair” Ben Walker of South Gloucestershire, who was recently sacked as a magistrate after Nation.Cymru revealed that he had criminal convictions as a rogue builder.

Rejected

A Searchlight spokesman said: ‘It seems the good people of Llanelli have decisively rejected Walker’s racists and idiots, even when aided by “Tommeeee, Tommeeeee”, convicted fraudster Dan Vow Morgan, and the internationally notorious ‘Liar and Cheat’ [as he was described in the Guardian after losing a libel trial against the paper, which investigated his involvement in the ‘cash for questions’ scandal that led to his losing his supposedly safe Tory seat in the 1997 general election) Neil Hamilton himself.

“The by-election results are appalling for UKIP, and more so in the light that no other party to the right of the Tories took part in either contest.

“They had the Grifter field all to themselves but still got ignominiously rejected.”

