‘Too much time and energy wasted’ on Welsh language standards, ex-Welsh Language Minister suggests
A former Welsh Language Minister has suggested that “too much time” and “energy” has been “wasted” on Welsh Language Standards.
Alun Davies, the Labour MS for Blaenau Gwent, questioned the measures, which were created to ensure that the Welsh language is not treated less favourably than the English language in Wales.
The standards mean some organisations in Wales, such as public bodies, have to provide some services in Welsh as well as English.
During a debate in the Senedd, Alun Davies said: “When I was learning Welsh, there were concerts in Blaendyffryn—the Llywydd will remember these too—and that did more for me in terms of promoting the Welsh language, enjoying the Welsh language, than any lessons that I attended. I didn’t have lessons in school, but that’s a different issue.
“But we have to create the opportunity where people can enjoy the Welsh language, and where the Welsh language isn’t the language of the classroom, but the language of people’s daily lives. And I wonder, Minister, how we can achieve that.
“I do become concerned that we’ve wasted too much time, too much energy and too much resource on creating standards that generated bureaucracy, rather than promoting the fact that we can enjoy our language, and I think that’s extremely important.”
‘Broader question’
The Welsh Language Minister, Jeremy Miles replied: “In terms of the broader question of promotion, I’d say that promotion is a general term, but there are many things that are happening within that.
“Part of it is advice to business, part of it is creating single-language spaces, empowerment of communities through the work of co-operatives and so forth, technology—I’ll come back to that in a minute—and also behavioural aspects.
“People who can speak Welsh language don’t use it—why? What can we do to encourage them to do so? Transmission, training leaders, outreach with communities of refugees to learn Welsh and so forth—all of these are elements in that process of promotion.
“But, in looking at the individual elements, it draws attention to the fact that the responsibility for those things are with a number of bodies. So, it is vital, I think, in terms of transparency and people seeing their responsibility, that we do look at those elements individually.”
The Welsh language standards are enforced by the Welsh Language Commissioner. They were brought in after the Senedd passed the Welsh Language Wales Measure 2011.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Perhaps more can be done to encourage people to sing in Welsh.
More Welsh language music on Radio Wales would help.
Cytuno’n hollol. It’s fantastic news everytime I see an article about more ysgolion cymraeg being built, but I will say as a learner the lack of opportunities to use the language outside of formal and educational settings has been tough. Also, you do hear a very common story from people (especially from the valleys) who went to Welsh schools, learnt the language to fluency, but then never had an opportunity or drive to use it outside of school, or after they left school. We need more Welsh language jobs across the board, not just degree level jobs, and we need… Read more »
Alun yn gywir Iawn ✅ standards are fine and enhance quality but and it is a but – enjoyment and fun are worth more to those learning or moving their Welsh usage upwards. a focus on offering choice and opportunities for sure but less focus on ‘ translation ‘ of micro info and more on clubs and groups who work in the community to maximise usage opportunities please. the local Welsh language partnerships in each county need to be replicated at local levels through engaging locals – not well meaning x teachers from western Wales.to lead and mentor them. there… Read more »
I speak now as an English only speaker, with Welsh speaking children and grandchildren. What we must be carefully to avoid is creating a degraded language, a sort of wenglish, similar to that which I hear from some contributers on S4C. I can pretty well understand them without the subtitle, they use so many English words.
Let’s plan for a reasonable standard without being pedantic.