Top performing Welsh local authorities for fly-tipping prosecutions highlighted

The Welsh Government has today, October 6, revealed the best-performing local authorities for successful fly-tipping prosecutions and fixed penalty notices in Wales.

The report revealed that Rhondda Cynon Taf (42 prosecutions), Newport (29 prosecutions) and Caerphilly (9 prosecutions) achieved the highest number of successful fly-tipping prosecutions in Wales.

Alongside this legal action, the highest-performing local authorities for issuing fixed penalty notices – fines handed to fly-tippers and those who have breached their waste duty of care – were Cardiff (565), Powys (69) and Swansea (47).

To try and tackle fly-tipping across the nation, Fly-tipping Action Wales is calling on Welsh residents to ensure that they are disposing of their excess household rubbish and garden waste responsibly, by following its Waste Duty of Care.

Neil Harrison, team leader for Fly-tipping Action Wales, said: “Whilst there has been a very small increase in reported fly-tipping incidents, it’s reassuring to see 16 of the 22 local authorities have reported a decrease in incidents – and almost a thousand enforcement actions have been delivered.

“We are hopeful that the six local authorities that have recorded a further increase this year will see that trend reverse soon, and residents in Wales are key to helping us achieve this.

“It remains the case that around two thirds of all fly-tipping incidents contain waste from households, which is why we are urging residents to protect themselves from unregistered waste carriers and asking them to always check with Natural Resources Wales that the person they use to remove any excess rubbish from their home is a registered waste carrier.

“Otherwise, residents can be fined up to £5,000 and end up with a criminal record if taken to court – with the person found guilty of fly-tipping the waste also liable for enforcement action and an unlimited fine.”

Tim Jones Environmental Enforcement & Awareness Manager said: “Fly-tipping is a blight on our countryside and communities, and with the Council offering a wide range of kerbside collections services including co-mingled dry recycling, waste collections, green / garden waste, nappy recycling, food recycling and bulky item collections, plus residents having free access to Household Waste Recycling Centres, there is no excuse for waste crime in Wales.”

Enforcement actions

The 2021-22 report, which analyses incidents recorded by local authorities between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022, also revealed that a total of 966 waste enforcement actions (including prosecutions and fixed penalty notices) were recorded in Wales.

Despite the slight increase of 0.64% to 41,333 reported fly-tipping incidents compared to last year (41,071 incidents in 2020/21), 16 out of the 22 local authorities in Wales recorded a decrease.

Gwynedd recorded a 45% decrease in reported incidents – the largest annual decrease in Wales. This was followed by Wrexham, which reported a 41% decrease in reported fly-tipping incidents.

When arranging the removal of household waste, people in Wales are required to check with Natural Resources Wales that the person or company they are using are a registered waste carrier, or calling 03000 653000.

Failure to make these appropriate checks could result in a £300 fixed penalty notice if the waste is fly-tipped.

