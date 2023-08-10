Torch Theatre to host monthly meet for Welsh learners

Welsh learners of all levels and abilities will be welcomed with open arms at the Torch Theatre as it hosts Coffi Cymraeg on a monthly basis.

The sessions will be held at Café Torch in Milford Haven on the second Tuesday of every month, except September.

The hour long sessions are held in a relaxing atmosphere and have done so since the Coffi Cymraeg sessions re-started in March, following the covid pandemic, with Janine Grayshon from the Torch Theatre at the helm.

Janine is herself a Welsh language learner and enjoys meeting Welsh learners of all abilities over a cake and a cuppa.

“Our Coffi Cymraeg sessions are always filled with such lovely groups of people and it’s very informal with no expectations. I find it incredibly helpful as a learner to practice using the language in everyday conversations and to take tips and advice from those who are more advanced.

“I was quite nervous about hosting the session as I’m not yet a fluent Welsh speaker, but everyone is welcome whether you are a learner or just wanting to put your Welsh into practice in a relaxed setting,” said Janine.

Learn

June saw a handful of pupils from Milford Haven Secondary School attend the session with their teacher. The pupils were starting their GCSE Welsh language course and came along to practice their Welsh in an informative atmosphere.

Tim Howe is the Torch Theatre’s Senior Manager Youth and Community. He recently moved to Milford Haven from Cardiff and is eager to learn the language as he hosts various creative workshops for adult and children.

“These inclusive sessions are just so welcoming, informative and friendly. There’s no pressure or necessity to attend every session, and people can come and go as they please.

“From time to time, we invite guest speakers to give a talk and already had local author Anwen Francis visit with her children’s novels. In October, we’ll be welcoming Rhidian Evans from Menter Iaith Sir Benfro and we are looking forward to chatting with him over a coffee and cake,” said Tim.

If you would like to attend the next Coffi Cymraeg on Tuesday 10 October, just come along at 11am.

For further information, contact Tim Howe on tim@torchtheatre.co.uk.

