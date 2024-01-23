Torch Youth Theatre heads out on tour

This February, the Torch Youth Theatre will see 12 of its members performing Replica – a new piece of work written by director and musician, Titas Halder.

Supported by the National Theatre Connections Programme, the partnership between the National Theatre and the Torch Theatre, will see three performances here in Pembrokeshire on the Torch stage, before hitting the road and heading northwards to the Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

Connections is the National Theatre’s annual, nationwide youth theatre festival, which has been running for almost 30 years. Tim Howe, Senior Manager Youth and Community at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, is very excited that the youth members of the Torch are taking part in it for the first time.

He said: “We are delighted that our oldest members will be part of this fantastic programme, which has an extraordinary history of championing the talent of young people from across the UK. Annually, it commissions new plays for young people to perform and brings together some of the UK’s most exciting writers with the theatre-makers of tomorrow. This year, it will work with nearly 270 youth companies from every corner of the UK, and the Torch is delighted to be representing the incredible youth of Pembrokeshire.”

“Exciting”

Replica at the Torch Theatre will be directed by Tim with Assistant Director, Pembrokeshire born Ceri Ashe, (who recently played the Evil Fairy Shadowmist in the Torch Theatre’s 2023 pantomime of Beauty and the Beast).

Replica is a timely new work about how rumours imbed themselves into the fabric of our society, and the choices we are forced to make when a rumour is a little too close to the truth.

Ceri Ashe explains more: “It’s exciting to be back working at the Torch on an amazing production with these brilliant youth theatre members. The story follows a young person called Sam. The characters at the heart of the story believe Sam has changed; that they have become a replica…

“It’s an incredible privilege to be on the journey with the young people and Tim. I feel like I’m learning so much from all of them, and we are really lucky to have such fantastic things happening right here in Pembrokeshire. I urge you to come along and see what all the fuss is about – you won’t be disappointed!”

Rehearsals at the Torch are well under way and Tim is looking forward to the tour.

He said: “It’s just terrific that the Youth Theatre members can work on such a great production. Not only will they have the opportunity of performing in front of their home crowd here in Milford Haven, but they’ll also be touring to mid Wales with a different audience, a new stage and atmosphere. It really is offering them a wonderful theatrical experience, and we know it will make them lifelong memories.”

Replica will be performed at the Torch Theatre on Thursday 22 February at 7.30pm, Friday 23 February at 7.30pm and Saturday 24 February at 7pm before travelling to the Aberystwyth Arts Centre in April. Ticket prices Adult: £10. Full Time Student: £8. Unemployed: £8. Registered Disabled: £8. Child: 8. Over 65: £8. For tickets phone the Box Office on 01646 695267 or visit torchtheatre.co.uk. Recommended age 12+.

