Tories accuse First Minister of failing to deliver on his legislative agenda

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has accused First Minister Mark Drakeford of failing to deliver on his legislative agenda.

During First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd yesterday, the Tories attacked Mr Drakeford for the government’s failure to introduce a Clean Air Act, first mooted in 2018 and delays to the Agriculture Bill, which was expected late last year but has now been pushed back to the end of this year.

Opposition leader Andrew RT Davies MS also asked why, with a year and a half remaining before his retirement from frontline politics, ‘long promised new laws are being left in a state of drift’.

Not delivering

“The clock is ticking on Drakeford’s time in office but he and his Labour Government are clearly not delivering on promises they made to the people of Wales,” Mr Davies said.

“It is not good enough for the First Minister to make promises he makes no efforts to keep, all the while people are dying unnecessarily because of air pollution and the agricultural sector is left in an impossibly precarious position because of Labour incompetence.

“Mark Drakeford said he’d be gone from office after five years. With about a year and a half to go, his legacy is a disastrous handling of the Covid pandemic, blocking an inquiry into it, failing to improve education and the economy, and no major legislative achievements.

“If he wants to be remembered for something other than this, then he better get a move on and deliver for Wales on what he has for far too long neglected.”

Mr Drakeford was elected as First Minister in December 2018 and just last month reiterated his intention not to serve another term.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Llandudno the First Minister said he would announce his plans stepping down in the second half of his term, at some point next year.

